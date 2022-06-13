Virginia State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Page County that happened last week.
On Thursday, June 9, at 8:40 p.m., VSP responded to a crash on the 8100 block of Route 211 involving a motorcycle.
A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 211 when it failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the right side of the road way into a guardrail, according to police.
The motorcycle rider was identified as 50-year-old Thomas P. Keane, of Luray. He died at the scene due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, police say.
The crash is currently still under investigation.
