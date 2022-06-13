ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Virginia State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Page County

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kgmfe_0g93iC0Z00

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Page County that happened last week.

On Thursday, June 9, at 8:40 p.m., VSP responded to a crash on the 8100 block of Route 211 involving a motorcycle.

Unrestrained baby falls out of car onto roadway in Prince William, dies after serious head injury

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 211 when it failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the right side of the road way into a guardrail, according to police.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 50-year-old Thomas P. Keane, of Luray. He died at the scene due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, police say.

The crash is currently still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Troopers investigate deadly head-on motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a motorcycle. Troopers were called just before 7:30 p.m. on June 10 to the crash along Route 208, just south of Route 608. “A 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 208 when it...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Spotsylvania County resident has died due to a motorcycle crash. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. June 10 on Courthouse Road just south of the intersection with Robert E. Lee Drive. Police say a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luray, VA
County
Page County, VA
Page County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Page County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
wfxrtv.com

House pulled over by state troopers on I-95 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia state troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond. The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic and getting a branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Several shots fired at vehicle on I-85

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting along Interstate 85 that injured a Chesterfield man on Monday night. Virginia State Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, half a mile from the Petersburg City line.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WFXR

Virginia State Police using Rapid DNA testing to help with investigations

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has a new investigative tool at their disposal, a Rapid DNA testing machine, allowing authorities to receive results in less than two hours. Special Agent Douglas Hubert is one of five investigators trained to use the machine — manufactured by ANDE — at Virginia State Police’s Salem division. […]
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Vsp#Harley Davidson#Nexstar Media Inc
wsvaonline.com

Page man gets two years for drunk driving

A Page County man will spend a little over two years in jail after he led authorities on a drunken car chase through the county earlier this year. Jerry Lee Campbell of Stanley pleaded guilty to four charges, including felony eluding and D-W-I, during a hearing this morning in the circuit court.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

First responders handle lightning-related incidents around southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — Firefighters in two different southwest Virginia counties were called out on Tuesday to respond to incidents involving lightning strikes. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Longhill Road at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 for a report of a house that had been hit by lightning.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTOP

Variable speed limits on northbound I-95 in Virginia start Thursday

Here’s a heads up if you’ll be traveling on northbound Interstate 95 Thursday: New LED signs that can show varying speed limits will be lit up in some areas. Specifically, they’ll be in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg. The Virginia Department of...
WHSV

Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services. The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.
STAUNTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy