Atlanta, GA

What can Feleipe Franks really bring to Falcons' offense as a tight end?

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

The Falcons are trying a few new things out ahead of the 2022 NFL season and one thing that Arthur Smith and his staff are taking a look at are some position changes.

Avery Williams, who was drafted in 2021 as a CB and return specialist is moving to the RB room, and now Feleipe Franks, who has served as a QB the past few seasons, will be taking some snaps as Tight End along with his QB duties. John and Hugh take a look at Franks ability and if he could be used similarly to how the Saints use Taysom Hill.

"The more you can do the better a chance you have of making the roster, because it becomes a numbers game," explains Hugh Douglas. "He's trying to make sure that he has other skills deemed valuable. It makes sense because this offense probably will be a little challenged this year, it would be smart to put him in the tight end room."

"When you get Firkser and draft FitzPatrick you want blocking tight ends, that is not Pitts primary thing and you don't have another tight end that you can split out wide," says Fricke. "Maybe that's where Feleipe becomes the backup pass-catching Tight End."

The Falcons start mandatory minicamp today and how Franks is used is sure to be one of the top storylines to follow.

