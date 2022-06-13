ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Snoop Dogg gives full-time blunt roller a raise, cites inflation

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VRBo_0g93hyyI00

(NEXSTAR) — Rapper Snoop Dogg says soaring prices are behind his recent decision to give one of his employees a raise.

The employee? His full-time personal blunt roller.

In a reply to UberFacts , which explained Snoop’s roller makes between $40,000 and $50,000 per year, the California rap legend wrote, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Snoop first talked about this employee in a 2019 Howard Stern Show interview, Complex reports.

“That m———– is like Lurch from “The Addams Family.’ ‘You rang?’ ” said Snoop.

These products have had some of the biggest price increases in the last year

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., explained to Stern that rolling his blunts is the man’s “J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R: Professional Blunt Roller.”

The 50 year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said the job comes with the added perk of free cannabis.

Actor Seth Rogen backed up Snoop’s claim, saying the employee can tell when someone “seems like they want a blunt.”

Snoop has been a vocal cannabis enthusiast and activist for decades.

In addition to an endless discography touting his love for smoking, Snoop founded Leafs by Snoop in 2015. Last year, Snoop told The Hollywood Reporter that while he appreciates increasing governmental and public support for legal cannabis sales, he hopes it’s not at the cost of people serving prison time for doing the same.

“I just feel like they’ve got to really go back and release everybody that’s in jail [for] marijuana if you’re going to make it legal. Imagine if drug dealers — I call them street vendors — were able to position themselves [in today’s industry],” Snoop told THR. “It’s so hard for Black men, it’s hard for people with criminal records, to get licensed, to get dispensaries. They put so many different hurdles in front of us to where it becomes like an industry that’s not for us, but we do all the promoting of it, buying it and making it what it is.”

Starbucks might restrict public access to bathrooms, CEO suggests

Cannabis advocates have even taken to Snoop Dogg’s own concerts to get their own messages out.

In April, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws petitioned outside of the musician’s concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The organization said it collected hundreds of signatures to help get cannabis legalization on the state’s November 2022 ballot.

Campaign director Matthew Schweich told KELOLand : “It won’t surprise anyone that I didn’t encounter a single person who opposed cannabis legalization outside of a Snoop Dogg concert.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Snoop Dogg Fesses He Keeled Over When He Saw Tupac Shakur After He Was Shot in 1996 (Video)

Snoop Dogg admitted he fainted when he saw what bad shape fellow rapper Tupac Shakur was in following the Las Vegas drive-by shooting that claimed his life in 1996. While Shakur’s assassination has produced numerous conspiracy theories, it’s known that former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight was driving the car when Shakur was shot in the passenger seat. Four bullets hit Shakur, including two in the chest, one of which entered his right lung. (Knight is currently in prison for a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place in 2015, to which he pleaded no contest and was sentenced 28 years in prison.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg Says He Is ‘Chasing’ Shaquille O’Neal And The Success He Has With Commercials And Brand Deals: “When I Say I’m Chasing Him, It’s For The Right Reasons, Nothing Negative. I’m Inspired By Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal, for as dominant a player as he was during his legendary career, has found the same if not more success in his post-playing career. Shaq has invested his massive wealth quite well and is a well-respected businessman and also is able to secure lucrative brand deals. Shaq may no longer be playing on a basketball court, but in the business world, he is still a superstar of the highest level.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Tupac Death: Snoop Dogg Reveals What Happened on Rapper's Final Moments

Snoop Dogg and Tupac were two of the best rappers in the 1990s. Both signed to Suge Knight's Death Row Records, the two were very prominent, especially in the west coast hip-hop scene. Although the two boast varying rap styles, the two still found friendship among themselves. The duo, despite...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Snoop Dogg
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Fainted When He Saw Tupac On His Deathbed

The friendship between Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur was unlike any other. They made hits together, stood by each other's sides through scandals and controversies, and when before Shakur passed away, Snoop was able to sit alone with him in the hospital. During his recent appearance on Impaulsive, Snoop was asked, of the Rap losses that the West Coast has suffered, which have stood out to him. He named Nipsey Hussle, Nate Dogg, and Tupac Shakur because he believed that they had so much more to accomplish.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Leafs#The Hollywood Reporter
HipHopDX.com

The Game Admits He Was 'Hurt' By Dr. Dre Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

Dr. Dre made history in February by headlining the first-ever Hip Hop-centric Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, plus special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. Aside from its obvious star power, the lineup had deep Dre connections, with every artist either...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy