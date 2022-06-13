ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amidst a crisis of gun violence, change is coming

By Cary McMullen
The Ledger
 2 days ago
It is human nature to suppose that things stay the same. Politicians particularly make their living by counting on it. No matter what their promises are, the secret mantra of public leaders is, “The way it is now is the way it will always be.” Conventional wisdom is that no one ever got elected, or re-elected, by trying to shake up the status quo. Stick your neck out and it gets chopped off.

No doubt that’s what many politicians, conservative and liberal, are telling themselves right now when the subject of gun violence comes up. Whatever they are saying in public, in front of the microphones, it’s a good bet most of them are telling themselves and one another in private, “Things aren’t really going to change.”

But change is coming.

Right now it’s just a feeling. Perhaps a low hum in the background. Surely just a little noise, say our leaders to themselves. Nothing really to worry about.

Mass movements and revolutions always start small, just a kind of annoying buzz. But when it starts to swell, leaders ignore it at their peril. Public sentiment about the plague of gun violence is beginning to swell.

Change is coming.

What is missing is a leader. At present, there is no one with the imagination and courage to be the face of a movement. But in times of ferment and crisis, leaders have a way of emerging, often from unexpected quarters, and when the desire of people finds its voice in a leader, the status quo gets swept aside.

In America’s crisis of slavery, Lincoln was the voice that insisted the nation would remain united and without the stain of enslavement. In the crisis of the Depression and the nation’s poverty, Franklin Roosevelt was the one who called for a social safety net that saved people from starvation and deprivation. In the crisis of racial inequality, Martin Luther King was the prophetic voice who demanded that Jim Crow be dismantled.

In these cases and many others, looking back we see that those who tried to maintain the status quo against the tide of a just cause with a courageous leader at the front were consigned to ignominy. Their assumption that things would never change and their unwillingness to admit that winds were blowing away the foundation of sand they stood on meant that they toppled like dominoes.

Now America is faced with a crisis of gun violence, born not of financial poverty or differences in class but in a sickness of isolation, grievances, lack of self-control and a poverty of moral guidance, coupled with a delusional mythology about the role of guns in American history. Not to mention politicians who shamefully abdicated their responsibilities to curb the extremism that demanded more and more guns in the hands of anyone who wanted one.

We see the same tendency on the part of these politicians to shuffle their feet and mumble platitudes while secretly believing that things are not going to change.

But change is coming.

What is needed now is a leader who will address gun violence by demanding that the Second Amendment be clarified or amended so that legislatures will be free to ban civilians from owning military weapons, require that anyone who wants to purchase a weapon undergo examination and training, and crack down hard on violators.

But perhaps what we need even more is a leader who will speak to the root causes of gun violence. We need a leader who will foment a sense of community to combat isolation, give us a clear sense of right and wrong and preach to men about the kind of personal discipline that controls impulses toward retribution against perceived offenses.

This is the kind of leader that is needed because any crisis of violence is not only psychological or social but at bottom a spiritual crisis and demands leadership that both inspires and acts.

No one knows when such a leader will appear or where that leader will come from, but where there is a movement, a leader will emerge. It may take years, but the status quo will be swept away.

Our current so-called leaders should prepare themselves.

Change is coming.

Cary McMullen is a retired journalist and the former religion editor of The Ledger

The Ledger

The Ledger

