ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

U.S. Open Odds: Best Prices To Win Major At Country Club In Brookline

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s sure to be an entertaining week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., as bettors likely will try to have some skin in the game as the golf world sets its sights to the 2022 U.S. Open. The 2022 U.S. Open will start Thursday at the historic...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Happy U.S. Open week, everyone. The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived. While Tiger Woods won't be playing in this event, there are several other big names to get excited about. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is certainly excited. Spiranac took to her...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy gets emotional as daughter Poppy tells him he's No.1

Rory McIlroy got emotional as he was given a congratulatory message from his daughter Poppy after he defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open. It was the first time that McIlroy managed to defend a PGA Tour title. It seems odd, considering he's been a playing professional for more than a decade now and he now has 21 wins.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
FlurrySports

What Happens if a LIV Golf Member Wins the 2022 U.S. Open?

As we prepare for what could be one of the most talked about and watched majors of all time, golf finds itself in the middle of mainstream controversy and heavy debate due to the launch of the new LIV Golf tour. With strong statements made from both sides, hostile media members and PGA Tour memberships being revoked, the question must be asked; What happens if a LIV Golf member wins the 2022 U.S. Open?
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Tennis World Usa

Moe Norman better hitter than Tiger Woods

The best ball hitter ever lived should not be forgotten! In the week of the return to the calendar after two years of the Canadian Open, that incredible character who used to go by the name of Moe Norman comes back to memory. As a matter of fact, everything about...
GOLF
Golf.com

Brooks Koepka makes 2 surprising gear changes ahead of U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brooks Koepka made headlines earlier this year when he walked away from free agency and signed an equipment deal with Cleveland/Srixon that included the “underrated” ZX7 driver and Z Star Diamond golf ball — two pieces of gear he wasn’t using prior to the move.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Bob Costas slams players joining LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has received a great deal of heat for his decision to play for LIV Golf. In the latest rebuke of his choice, legendary sportscaster Bob Costas slammed the golf star for taking “blood money” to compete in the Saudi Arabia-backed tour. There is a war going...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Canadian Open#Golf World#The Country Club#Draftkings Sportsbook
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy recreates LIV spectator’s hilarious fall after being hit with ball at US Open

On Saturday, during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Series event, a spectator took a hilarious fall after being struck with an errant Peter Uihlein tee ball. On Monday during his practice round, it seemed as if Rory McIlroy attempted to recreate the viral moment. After being lightly hit with Jon Rahm’s ball on the green, McIlroy playfully tumbled over.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 U.S. Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times at Brookline

The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived with controversy swirling behind the scenes. However, the USGA is ensuring as little wind as possible is taken out of the sails of its premier event as 2022 U.S. Open contenders take on The Country Club at Brookline. It will be the first time since 1988 that a national champion will be crowned in Brookline, Massachusetts, and some of the top contenders are entering with momentum playing their best golf of the season as of late.
BROOKLINE, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DP World Tour opts not to punish LIV players (for now); could it partner with LIV or strengthen 'strategic allegiance' with PGA Tour?

Could the DP World Tour play a pivotal role in the future direction of men’s professional golf?. As first reported by Golf Digest, the circuit, which has long played second fiddle to the PGA Tour, is reportedly debating whether to take the next step to strengthen its “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour or jump into bed with LIV Golf.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 U.S. Open odds, picks: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson predictions from advanced golf model that nailed 8 majors

The 2022 U.S. Open will feature a return to The Country Club for the first time since Curtis Strange beat Nick Faldo in an 18-hole playoff in 1988. Brookline, Mass., has hosted the event on two other occasions as well (1913, 1963). Defending champion Jon Rahm will try to defend his title at 14-1 in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 11-1 favorite in the 2022 U.S. Open field, while Rory McIlroy is 12-1. PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas joins Rahm at 14-1, while Cameron Smith rounds out the top 2022 U.S. Open contenders at 18-1. Who should you back with your 2022 U.S. Open bets? Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
BROOKLINE, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
40K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy