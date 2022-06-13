Elected officials should stay focused on issues that matter

I was idly flipping through the collection of local papers the other day and discovered a weird headline in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune: “The Twenty Best Coffee Shops in Sarasota-Manatee.” I can remember when there may not have been twenty real coffee shops in all of Sarasota-Manatee, much less so many that being one of the “top twenty” might have sufficient éclat to win a headline.

Florida is growing exponentially. Businesses are moving in, expanding, or being founded faster than employees can be found to staff them. Property values have shot through the roof, and the traffic conditions are preposterous. As the population skyrockets and little towns and villages become cities overnight, the real pressures of growth are hitting hard and fast.

We’re all aware of this, and yet there is this crazy, last-minute vibe to everything we’re doing in response. In my own town, our planning people green-lighted two apartment complexes, which would have added over 800 apartments to our housing stock (badly needed, admittedly). However, they never bothered to look below the surface to see what possible impacts these places might have on current residents in the surrounding neighborhoods - cramming already-failing roads with 800 apartments worth of new vehicular traffic.

The County and City Commissions, rocked by public reaction, threw out both plans – thankfully - but screaming reality might have hit them a bit earlier – and we’ve still got a housing catastrophe.

A “road diet” went into effect two years back, and slowed traffic, but there was no follow-through – no real alternate re-routing took place. At the state level, the word seems to be the same: don’t face down serious policy issues until they become crises. The Tallahassee apparatchiks were blind to the threatened collapse of property insurance until it reached calamity status.

It occurs to me that with the tremendous emphasis currently placed on playing party politics, controlling legislative seats, winning elections, callous but meaningless culture warring, and strategizing on district boundaries, we have forgotten entirely what government is actually for.

The real problems go unnoticed.

Summer reading sometimes takes an odd turn. It gives you the chance to dig into things you simply don’t have time for during the regular semester. My current obsession is a detailed biography of Roman Emperor Hadrian, who ruled the empire from 117 to 138 CE: a fairly good run for an Emperor in that era. Roman imperial history is fraught with the “party politics” of the day: bloody coups, would-be emperors marching on Rome with tiresome regularity; succession battles and civil war. Not a lot got done. But Hadrian had a different take on things: deal with the day-to-day reality of the people in front of you, anticipate crises rather than fomenting them, and the rest would take care of itself.

Hadrian was wildly unlike his predecessors. The “great” Julius Caesar, for example, specialized in oppression, crushing political opponents, and the brutal expansion of empire. A couple of years ago, I took one of my kids for their first trip to the Mediterranean, and we stumbled across evidence of Hadrian everywhere. In Athens alone, he rebuilt the Parthenon, fixed roads, and bridges, built a new marketplace, and fixed the sewer system. The people of Athens erected a statue to him – a small one, granted – for reducing taxes. This experience was right in line with what had become a recurring theme in my wider travels. From Morocco to the Balkans, to his Wall in Britain, evidence of his work was everywhere. Hadrian traveled, too, and everywhere he went, new markets were built, roads repaired or extended, aqueducts built, taxation systems overhauled.

Roman emperors are not usually held up as paragons of political virtue. Fixing sewer systems and traffic issues rather than mangling your opponents may seem a bit mundane, but in the current climate, a little more Hadrian and a lot less Caesar is in order.

R. Bruce Anderson (randerson2@flsouthern.edu) is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.