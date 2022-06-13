ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of the people: The US still stands for democracy

The US still stands for democracy

When did the issue get deflected from supporting a sovereign nation facing genocide under attack by Russia to punishing Russia ["Poll: US economy should trump punishing Russia," May 25]?  Are we up for the task? Do we have leaders - political leadership? Not just the White House but the United States Capital, military leadership, business leadership. If so, will we the people follow and make the sacrifices necessary to end this attack and hopefully prevent it from happening again?

Consider another time when democracy was in jeopardy and sovereign nations were under attack in Europe between 1942 and 1946. The Office of Price Administration issued ration coupons, stickers and certificates which were needed to purchase gasoline, food sugar and other items as a consequence of World War II.

Democracy was passed down to us; it could end with us. We must let the world know the United States still stands for and is behind democracy and is not letting our patriots, the greatest generation, down.

Dick Nelson, Winter Haven

Thanks to EMTs

On May 23, I suffered a medical emergency after accidentally taking an extra blood pressure pill. My wife called 911. They arrived quickly and realized my blood pressure was extremely low. Their quick and professional actions saved my life.

My wife heard one of the EMTs say "we need to get him to the hospital quickly or he might die." After a few hours, my blood pressure came up to normal. I just wanted to let the people of Polk County know that these people are awesome. I thank them very much; so does my wife.

Jim Lemanski, Lakeland

The Ledger encourages its readers to share their opinions through letters to the editor. Submit your letter by clicking here, or send it to voice@theledger.com. Include your name, street address, a phone number and an email address. Only your name and city of residence will be printed. Letters are limited to 200 words or less and are subject to editing.

