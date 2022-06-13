ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The US will tumble into a recession as inflation soars, 70% of top economists say

By Harry Robertson
 2 days ago
Oil prices have jumped in 2022, driving inflation. imaginima/Getty Images
  • Nearly 70% of leading economists expect the US to tumble into a recession as the country grapples with inflation.
  • In a Financial Times poll, the bulk of economists said they expect a recession to be declared in the first half of 2023.
  • The poll comes after US inflation soared to 8.6% in May, outstripping economists' expectations and piling the pressure on the Fed.

