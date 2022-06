Police are searching for two suspects after a mall shooting in Maryland left three injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C., when two men got in an argument with several people inside the mall, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. As they left, one reportedly opened fire.

TEMPLE HILLS, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO