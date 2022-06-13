ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police officer arrested with sexually exploiting child in Ohio

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8jd1_0g93gZZ600

A Virginia police officer has been arrested on federal charges that he sexually exploited a child.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Newport News Police Sgt. Michael Nicholas Covey was arrested Friday on one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The charge against Covey stems from an investigation in Ohio.

An FBI agent’s affidavit says authorities found child pornography in the possession of a convicted sex offender in Hocking County, Ohio, and linked the images to Covey.

The Newport News Police Department says it placed Covey on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County bank robbery suspects now in federal custody

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Two men charged with robbing a Belmont County bank are now in federal custody in Michigan. 30-year-old Jeremy Roger martin from Bedford, Ohio and 32-year-old Deandre Cassius Thorington from Cleveland Heights, Ohio are charged with aggravated robbery. Police say they robbed the Premiere Bank in Plaza West in St. Clairsville. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
WFXR

Virginia State Police using Rapid DNA testing to help with investigations

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has a new investigative tool at their disposal, a Rapid DNA testing machine, allowing authorities to receive results in less than two hours. Special Agent Douglas Hubert is one of five investigators trained to use the machine — manufactured by ANDE — at Virginia State Police’s Salem division. […]
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Pornography#Sexual Exploitation#Fbi Agent#Officer Arrested#Violent Crime#Newport News Police Sgt#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
shoredailynews.com

Three sentenced for jail fight

Three county jail inmates were sentenced last week in Accomack Circuit Court for their part in an August 2021 fight “that went too far.”. Northampton Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, the special prosecutor for the cases, said inmates in Cellblock E followed a self-imposed system of order until the victim in the fight, 30-year-old Derek Michael Robinson, of New Jersey, was put into the block and didn’t go along with the rules.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

18-year-old drowns at Pennsylvania State Park

An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park. The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets. Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake. The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia woman convicted earlier this year of charges connected with a scheme to defraud the U.S. government through fake claims for pandemic unemployment benefits has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point Road shooting

Police have released photos of who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting. Read more: https://bit.ly/3b40CD7. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. One-on-one with Washington Commanders Quarterback …. HRT holds public workshop on light rail expansion. Hampton Roads schools update student athlete cardiac …. Taylor...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect identified in church burglary in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of burglarizing a church in Hampton. Police say Anthony Blaney, 40, is facing two counts of burglary charges after Lacrosse Presbyterian Church in the 1500 block of North Mallory Street was broken into on Sunday. Dispatch confirmed that the call for the incident came around 8:30 […]
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was arrested for a deadly shooting and later released has been indicted and arrested again. Michael A. Faulkner, 37, is being held in the Norfolk City Jail until he can face trial for the murder of Shelvin Alston. Around 7:15 p.m. that night,...
NORFOLK, VA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy