FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Mills Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charlie Collins is one of the hottest recruits in the nation. Collins, 6-5, 260, was offered by Arkansas on April 16 while on an unofficial visit. Collins returned to Fayetteville this past weekend, but a lot of schools have joined the hunt for him since his last time at Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO