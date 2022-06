“As the effects of climate change grow, researchers and experts have become more concerned about how it will affect our mental health. Mental health impacts on youth are of particular concern as there is a growing youth mental health crisis in the United States. This report, in response to Governor Brown’s Executive Order 20-04, shares study findings of how climate change is affecting the mental health of youth in Oregon. The study included: a literature review, focus groups with youth, key informant interviews and learnings from youth story circles. Youth were engaged throughout the study to provide input.

