Police: Argument led to deadly shooting on far east side; suspect arrested

By Matt Adams
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday night shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Ernesto Gillot, 28, was booked on a preliminary murder charge.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of N. Mitthoefer Rd., where they found a man who’d been shot inside a vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from his wounds.

Glass and shrapnel injured two other people inside the car, police said.

IMPD said the investigation led them to Gillot, who was taken into custody. Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 34-year-old Emmanuel Terveus. The prosecutor’s office will make the final charging decision.

