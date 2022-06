(Cosby) -- With the 2022 Missouri Legislative session in the books, so is one northwest Missouri republican's nearly two-decade state legislative career. Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman wrapped up his eighth and final legislative session last month after initially being elected in 2014 to the senate's 12th District, comprised of 15 counties through northwest Missouri. Before his time in the senate, Hegeman also served in the Missouri House of Representatives representing Atchison, Holt, Andrew, Gentry, and DeKalb Counties from 1991 to 2002, just 10 years after graduating from Savannah High School in 1981 and the University of Missouri in 1985. Hegeman says a public servant mindset ultimately led him to run for office in the early 90s.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO