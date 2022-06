SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.

