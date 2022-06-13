ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Semi-crash, downed power lines cause major standstill traffic on I-215

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Downed power lines caused by a semi-truck crash have shut down I-215 lanes in Salt Lake City, causing major standstill traffic on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-215 near 2300 North. Currently, all southbound lanes just south of the Legacy Highway merge will be closed for two to three hours.

Authorities say a semi-truck side-swiped a vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway. The impact caused the semi-truck to lose control, driving off the road and crashing into a power pole.

UTAH LIVING: Here are the best cities to live in Utah in 2022

The collision left power lines hanging dangerously low near the southbound travel lanes. UHP says Rocky Mountain Power crews are currently responding to the scene.

Details are limited, but deputies say some minor injuries may have been sustained by passengers in the struck vehicle. No injuries were reported to the semi-truck driver.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel at this time. Authorities say a full reopening time has not been determined.

ABC4 will update his story as more information becomes available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cziAw_0g93elHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeGRX_0g93elHM00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Semi leaks 75 gallons of fuel, roads close

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A semi-truck carrying gasoline caused state Route 201 to close with only one lane open Tuesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the truck had its saddle tank punctured, causing about 75 gallons of fuel to spill onto the highway. The...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

SB I-215, Legacy Parkway reopened after crash downs power lines

SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers closed southbound lanes on Interstate 215 and Legacy Parkway as power crews worked to fix power lines that were damaged in a crash Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck sideswiped a vehicle that was on an I-215 shoulder,...
KSLTV

Man hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 36-year-old man is in the ICU after he was struck by a car in Ogden Monday night. The auto-pedestrian crash happened in the area of 900 East and 1100 North around 9:30 p.m. Officer Michael Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department said the driver did...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Elderly woman rams through Brigham City Dollar Tree, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Dollar Tree in Brigham City is facing thousands of dollars in damage after an elderly woman allegedly rammed her car through the store’s entryway.  According to Lt. Crapse of Brigham City Police, a woman was driving with her husband at 1:30 p.m. on June 14 when the crash happened. […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

Cowabunga Bay to reopen after ‘severe building fire’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – After being labeled inoperable over the weekend, Cowabunga Bay announced its reopening. The announcement comes four days after a “severe building fire” on Saturday morning rendered the water park inoperable. The fire took down the park’s phone lines leaving them with only email access that day. Cowabunga did not disclose where […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Crews rescue fallen hiker near Big Cottonwood Canyon waterfall

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a fallen hiker who was stranded in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Moss Ledge Waterfall area. Rescue crews received reports that a hiker had fallen an unknown distance […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Recently-released inmate steals two cars from Murray car dealership

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after being caught attempting to steal two vehicles from a car dealership in Murray. Murray Police say the suspect is James Thomas Carey, 49. Police say Carey allegedly entered the Tim Dahle Nissan dealership in Murray and tried to steal a car. Officials say the owner noticed […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Utah Highway Patrol#Power Pole#Traffic Accident#I 215#Uhp#Rocky Mountain Power#Nexstar Media Inc
KSLTV

Thieves caught on camera drilling into gas tanks

SALT LAKE CITY — As gasoline prices soar, some thieves have resorted to stealing gas in a very dangerous way. One Salt Lake City business has been victimized multiple times. The business manager is fed up, and the thief has scars for his trouble. A truck parked outside Summit...
ABC4

Wrong-way driver killed in SR-201 crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, June 12 shortly after 1 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) received reports of a car traveling the wrong way on SR-201 near 3400 W. Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) states that the car, a silver Chevy Malibu, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes before crashing […]
kmyu.tv

Recent deadly crashes hit close to home for UHP trooper

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a deadly weekend on Utah roads, a Highway Patrol trooper who has experienced loss firsthand is pleading with drivers to do their part. Two people died and others were critically hurt in separate wrong-way crashes this weekend – one early Saturday in Centerville, and another early Sunday in West Valley City. Additionally, two people were critically injured after a collision on I-215 in Salt Lake County late Saturday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ksl.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong-way crash in Davis County

FARMINGTON — A man died and another man was critically injured following a head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 early Saturday morning, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to a crash on southbound I-15 at about 3 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol troopers. The...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Crews tackle massive two-vehicle fire in Weber

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are tackling a massive two-vehicle fire blocking roads in Weber on Friday. The Weber Fire District says the flames were ignited after a two-vehicle crash in Farr West. Large plumes of smoke can be seen wafting from the vehicles’ front-engine areas after the collision. A small pickup truck […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Family outraged over burial mishap at Midvale City Cemetery

MIDVALE, Utah — A family expressed outrage Tuesday over city workers taking multiple days to complete the burial of their loved one. Jodie Keller said the funeral for her father, 78-year-old Lawrence Raymond Escarciga, took place Friday, but the burial site wasn’t properly covered over and finished until Monday.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Tinted window violation leads to 7-year-old smuggling arrests in Southern Utah

Two suspects were arrested in Southern Utah by Utah Highway Patrol for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl across the country. The two men were from Illinois, but Utah troopers pulled them over for having windows tinted darker than allowed by the state. Officials identified the driver, 33-year-old Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira,...
UTAH STATE
kmvt

Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah. The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.
BOISE, ID
ABC4

Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park closed due to ‘severe building fire’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park is temporarily closed after a “severe building fire,” according to the park’s Facebook page. The post states that the building fire rendered the park inoperable, and that the park will remain closed until they can assure that all facilities are safe for employees and guests. The […]
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Federal fugitive charged with murder in Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Kearns man wanted by federal authorities now also faces a murder charge in Salt Lake City. Jared Charles Lance, 41, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, plus possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Missing Utah boy believed to be in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — A boy missing from his foster care home in Ogden, Utah is believed to be with his biological mother, who has ties to the Pocatello area. Omar Antone Lizarraga, 10, is believed to be with Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy