Semi-crash, downed power lines cause major standstill traffic on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Downed power lines caused by a semi-truck crash have shut down I-215 lanes in Salt Lake City, causing major standstill traffic on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-215 near 2300 North. Currently, all southbound lanes just south of the Legacy Highway merge will be closed for two to three hours.

Authorities say a semi-truck side-swiped a vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway. The impact caused the semi-truck to lose control, driving off the road and crashing into a power pole.

The collision left power lines hanging dangerously low near the southbound travel lanes. UHP says Rocky Mountain Power crews are currently responding to the scene.

Details are limited, but deputies say some minor injuries may have been sustained by passengers in the struck vehicle. No injuries were reported to the semi-truck driver.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel at this time. Authorities say a full reopening time has not been determined.

ABC4 will update his story as more information becomes available.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.