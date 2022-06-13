Win Two Corvettes With More Entries

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
You’ll get more chances to win twice!

Have you ever dreamed of owning a Corvette? Maybe you dream of owning a Corvette, but you can't decide between old and new? Or maybe you have the money to buy one or another, but not both, or like most of us, the market is pricing you out from owning either. If you find yourself in this situation, there's good news; not only can you own one or the other, you can own both, and you not only that, you can own both of them for a fraction of the price.

The newest Dream Giveaway, kicking off today, will feature a 2022 Corvette Stingray and a Big Block equipped 1965 Corvette Sting Ray. This annuals Corvette giveaway is presented by Backyard Buddy. The new C8 Stingray is upgraded with performance mods from Continental Tire, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, BBS Wheels, and Corsa Exhaust. The classic Corvette is a rare car that was special-ordered new by a General Motors Zone Office in 1965 to introduce the world to the 396ci/425hp V-8 engine in the Corvette. Both of these cars are incredible on their own, but imagine the jaws you'll drop when you open your garage to reveal two.

Motorious readers get more entries to win when you follow this link to donate. The more you donate, the more bonus entries you will get as a Motorious reader. You can own the best of the classic and the best of today's Corvette, but don't sleep on this!

