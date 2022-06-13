ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is deadline for primary absentee ballots

By WBFO-FM 88.7
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday is the final day to apply for an absentee ballot online or in writing for the primary to be held on June 28. The Erie County Board of Elections' online portal is at elections.erie.gov. However, in-person...

State reports COVID death in Chautauqua County

New York State reported 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 from Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13. In the latest update from Governor Kathy Hochul's Office, one of the 38 deaths related to the virus was reported in Chautauqua County. The CDC reports that Chautauqua County's COVID-19 community level remains at medium. Hochul says New Yorkers should take a test before traveling, stay home if you feel unwell and keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters doses.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Lawmaker introduces bill to impose 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons

A Democratic lawmaker has introduced a bill designed to curb sales of semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s, the type of firearm used by both shooters in the massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo last month. If passed, the legislation would impose a 1,000% tax on any type of semi-automatic weapon, making the firearms prohibitively expensive for most would-be buyers.
UVALDE, TX
Hochul warns her Cabinet of moderate spending, possible recession

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s told her Cabinet they might have to be careful about state spending next year, as inflation continues to rise and Wall Street drops. Hochul held her first meeting with top advisers and state agency heads since the legislative session ended. She said she told them that while the state budget appears balanced through the end of the fiscal year, they will have to have more modest spending goals for next year and prepare for a possible recession.
BUSINESS
2 On Your Side

Abandoned home in Tonawanda frustrates neighbors

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Most homeowners have to take care of their lawn. Caitlin Christopher is taking care of two. "How many times are we supposed to mow it when it's not our property? That's not why we pay taxes, we mow our lawn. It's not like it's an elderly person living there inside. I wouldn't mind doing that. But there's just nobody there," Christopher said.
TONAWANDA, NY
Increased security will be in place at this weekends Juneteenth festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Juneteenth flag is waving proudly in Downtown Buffalo as this weekend is the Juneteenth festival which brings people from all over the country and world. Ras Jomo, the Executive Vice President for Juneteenth Festival, says, “I think there’s a whole lot of room, opportunity, and solidarity for Buffalo to show the world again why we’re a leading city in this country and in this time.”
BUFFALO, NY
Senior tenants fight big rent increase, with more to go

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of senior citizens across Buffalo are anxious to see if their fight against steep rent increases is paying off. Within 24 hours after contacting Call 4 Action, those seniors were notified those big rent increases were being walked back to reasonable levels. But a new property management company has taken […]
BUFFALO, NY
Former McKinley HS principal Crystal Boling-Barton passes away

A longtime educator in the Buffalo Public School system, who reached a settlement in a lengthy dispute with the district and then retired just two months ago, has died. Crystal Boling-Barton's family confirmed her passing Wednesday in a written statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Crystal Boling-Barton. She served 42 years in the Buffalo Public School System and was the Principal of McKinley High School. She began her career as a teacher and was able to reach a small group of students, but she had bigger goals. So, she went into Administration, so that she could help and reach even more students and she certainly did that. She loved her job and took it very seriously. She enjoyed the relationships she made over the years and those relationships include her colleagues and the students that she oversaw. She has achieved some extraordinary accomplishments throughout her lifetime and our entire family is very proud of her. She will be missed dearly. Thank you to everyone who reached out with their thoughts and prayers. We ask that you please continue to keep our family in your prayers and we also ask for privacy at this time."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, Tonawanda to undergo pavement work

AMHERST, N.Y. — Drivers in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda should be prepared for some road work scheduled to take place on Niagara Falls Boulevard starting this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that pavement work is scheduled to start on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Sheridan Drive and Ridge Lea road on Sunday, June 19.
Read the new criminal complaint against accused Tops shooter

Federal prosecutors have lodged 26 firearm and hate crime charges against Payton Gendrun, the 18-year -old accused of killing 10 and injuring three others when he allegedly opened fire on the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue May 14. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with families before meeting the media...
