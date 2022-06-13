Today is deadline for primary absentee ballots

A longtime educator in the Buffalo Public School system, who reached a settlement in a lengthy dispute with the district and then retired just two months ago, has died. Crystal Boling-Barton's family confirmed her passing Wednesday in a written statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Crystal Boling-Barton. She served 42 years in the Buffalo Public School System and was the Principal of McKinley High School. She began her career as a teacher and was able to reach a small group of students, but she had bigger goals. So, she went into Administration, so that she could help and reach even more students and she certainly did that. She loved her job and took it very seriously. She enjoyed the relationships she made over the years and those relationships include her colleagues and the students that she oversaw. She has achieved some extraordinary accomplishments throughout her lifetime and our entire family is very proud of her. She will be missed dearly. Thank you to everyone who reached out with their thoughts and prayers. We ask that you please continue to keep our family in your prayers and we also ask for privacy at this time."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO