On May 12, 2022, the Village of Manorhaven Board of Ethics conducted a hearing to determine whether trustee John Popeleski had violated Code of Ethics sections 7-4 (Use of Village position for personal or private gain), 7-17 (Gifts, tips, and other benefits) and 7-19 (Particular matter disclosure). According to the Village of Manorhaven Board of Ethics, Popeleski has been “receiving rent-free use of garage space at a property owned by an applicant for approval by the Board of Trustees of a tree removal application; participating in the discussions, deliberations and vote to approve the tree removal application; and failing to truthfully disclose the pertinent facts and circumstances.”

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO