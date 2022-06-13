See Inside a Missouri Mansion with 2 Massive Aquariums

When I was a kid, I spent a fair amount of time at my local library. It was a quiet place to study, they had activities for kids, a chess club, and I was able to get just about any book I needed either for school or for leisure. I read a lot as a kid. Now, libraries seem to be a quiet place to get free internet, computer help, send a fax, as well as reading. A St Louis Library has been recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO