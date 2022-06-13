ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside a Missouri Mansion with 2 Massive Aquariums

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
When you're looking for a home, how important are fish accommodations to you? If that's a priority, you'll want to see what's inside an exotic St. Louis, Missouri estate that has 2 mammoth aquariums. This is 22 Countryside Lane in...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
West Newsmagazine

Mysterious religious organization purchasing property all over West County

A religious organization that adheres to an unconventional religious doctrine is cropping up all around West County, including Chesterfield, Wildwood and Eureka. The St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church also has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa Bay from a co-owner of the Buccaneers football team. While the church’s address on that mortgage is listed as Chesterfield, Missouri, the church also has been described as being based in Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Library Is Named One Of The Top 11 Most Beautiful In The Country

When I was a kid, I spent a fair amount of time at my local library. It was a quiet place to study, they had activities for kids, a chess club, and I was able to get just about any book I needed either for school or for leisure. I read a lot as a kid. Now, libraries seem to be a quiet place to get free internet, computer help, send a fax, as well as reading. A St Louis Library has been recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Help is here - Ameren offering assistance during the heatwave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As we continue to battle another day of heat, relief is coming to some St. Louis residents just in time. Ameren Missouri donated 850 window AC units, and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis, a non-profit that provides support and resources for the most vulnerable in our community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Swimming concerns in the Big River

(Jefferson County) With two notable water recuses already have taken place on the Big River this summer, first responders are once again warning recreational boaters and swimmers alike the dangers of the river’s current. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton tells us water recuses is something they...
kdhx.org

A Long "Intermission" for "Chicago" at St. Louis' MUNY

The MUNY kicked off its 104th, 2022 season with "Chicago," a mere nine months between two shows of the same production. You see, the truncated 103rd season's last show in September 2021 was also "Chicago," that had to be cut short in its run due to Covid concerns. Here, nine months on, amazingly, the same show (same actors, same sets, much the same everything) is finally finishing that run.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Missourian

Work begins on Missouri Furniture location in Washington

Construction has started on the Missouri Furniture building on the corner of Huxel Drive and Highway 100 in Washington. The nearly 50,000-square-foot retail store is expected to cost about $4 million to build, according to documents filed by contractor Sieve Contractors Inc. with Jamie Walters-Seamon at the city building department.
WASHINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Developers have Bayer's 95-acre western campus under contract, with plans for a mixed-use destination

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area development team plans to buy Bayer’s western campus and transform it into a mixed-use development. A collaboration of Pier Property Group and Fireside Financial has the 95-acre western section of the campus under contract, Pier owner Michael Hamburg said. The property, acquired by Germany-based Bayer when it bought Monsanto in 2018 for $65 billion, is west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive Boulevard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
