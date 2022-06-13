UPDATE: Latest Homicide Victim in Rochester Identified
Rochester Police are investigating the homicide of 17-year-old Jeremiah Baker. Police were called to the scene at the Corner of...wham1180.iheart.com
something is going on because there's an awful lot of cars,and houses getting shot up alot of car jacking, I'm sure law enforcement know something we dont.. this reminds me of 2007 when shootings were daily and is was all gang and drug territory related. but sadly this is happening in cities all over America it's not just rochester.
I moved out of Rochester 20 years ago and it was this bad back them. Doesn’t anyone care about the people, the young and old people? This is horrible, 17 years old and targeted! What kind of a town is this going to decide to be?
