UPDATE: Latest Homicide Victim in Rochester Identified

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester Police are investigating the homicide of 17-year-old Jeremiah Baker. Police were called to the scene at the Corner of...

Barbara Turner
3d ago

something is going on because there's an awful lot of cars,and houses getting shot up alot of car jacking, I'm sure law enforcement know something we dont.. this reminds me of 2007 when shootings were daily and is was all gang and drug territory related. but sadly this is happening in cities all over America it's not just rochester.

Blue Heron
3d ago

I moved out of Rochester 20 years ago and it was this bad back them. Doesn’t anyone care about the people, the young and old people? This is horrible, 17 years old and targeted! What kind of a town is this going to decide to be?

WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Epworth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:37 p.m., officers arrived and located a 33-year-old male Rochester resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. His injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.
Police Investigating a Shooting on Epworth Street

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 33-year-old city man. Police believe he was shot on Epworth Street, on the city's southwest side. He showed up at Strong last night with at least one gunshot wound. And he is expected to survive.
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating gunfight among several men

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident near Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace on Tuesday night. Police were at the corner of Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace around 8:15 p.m. when they came across several men firing guns at one another. Police chased after one of...
WHEC TV-10

Gunfight on same block as school on Rosewood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said several men were firing gunshots at each other in northeast Rochester on Tuesday evening, including on the same block as John James Audubon School No. 33. No one was shot and one person is in custody. Rochester police were at the corner of...
News 8 WROC

Second person arrested after body found behind Geneva hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital. According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. […]
WHEC TV-10

Second arrest made for body found in Geneva

GENEVA, NY. (WHEC) — Police announced a second arrest for an investigation into a dead body in a parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital. Lacritia Verstraete, 24 of Waterloo, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and the concealment of a human corpse. The Geneva Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office took her into custody on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. in Canandaigua.
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man with gun outside East High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man with a gun was seen outside East High School earlier today at around 3 p.m. according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). The school was quickly placed into a lockdown, according to authorities, but no shots were fired. At approximately 3:05 p.m. RPD says they responded to calls about […]
WHEC TV-10

Investigators are looking for this man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a man with information that may be relevant to an ongoing investigation. Do you recognize this man? The sheriff's office Tweeted his picture last night but didn’t elaborate on what they are investigating.
Several People Involved in Gunfight In the Beechwood Neighborhood

Rochester police say no one was hurt when gunfire broke out during a fight in the Beechwood neighborhood. Officers were near Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace when they came across several teens or men in a gunfight. The police department says the officers weren't targeted and didn't fire their guns.
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit man sentenced for murder of Brighton businessman

MONROE CO., N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Wernle was sentenced to 26 years in prison Tuesday, for the murder of 65-year-old Edward Boucher. Boucher was found dead outside Wernle’s home in May, 2021. His family had reported him missing the day before the discovery. Police at the time said it was not a random murder, as […]
iheart.com

RPD Investigating Another Carjacking

Rochester police are investigating another carjacking. It happened around 10 last night at the corner of Burke Terrace and Birr Street, in the Maplewood neighborhood. A man told police he was approached by someone with a gun who demanded his car keys. The thief drove away with the man's car.
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested in Steuben County on Welfare fraud

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman from Rochester was arrested Tuesday following an incident where she allegedly used another person’s benefit card without authorization. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Clymo, 47, of Rochester, knowingly used another person’s benefit card in May of 2021. They say that Clymo’s use of the card resulted […]
WHEC TV-10

All RPD Cars to be Outfitted with beanbag guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All Rochester Police Officers will soon have beanbag firing shotguns in their patrol cars. As part of the new City of Rochester budget, RPD allocated funding to outfit each car with a standard shotgun that fires bean-bag rounds. The guns will be kept in the trunk of the car, separate from the regular shotguns with live ammunition.
