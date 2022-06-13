ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Branch County's COVID cases up 23.1%; Michigan cases fall 5.5%

 2 days ago
Michigan reported 18,453 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 5.5% from the previous week. The previous week had 19,535 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 28th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.45% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Branch County reported 48 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 39 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,570 cases and 186 deaths.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 52 counties, with the best declines in Macomb County, with 1,711 cases from 1,881 a week earlier; in Clinton County, with 130 cases from 244; and in Oakland County, with 2,934 cases from 3,048.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Washtenaw County with 314 cases per 100,000 per week; Schoolcraft County with 297; and Mackinac County with 287. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 3,631 cases; Oakland County, with 2,934 cases; and Macomb County, with 1,711. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Saginaw, Berrien and Oceana counties.

In Michigan, 131 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 50 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,565,819 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,538 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,057
  • The week before that: 1,121
  • Four weeks ago: 1,239

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

