Temperatures to hit near 100 this week

By Candice Phelps, The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

Temperatures for the Coldwater area are expected to near 100 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The watch indicates dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service stated. “Heat indices will likely rise to between 110 to around 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. Large portions of this watch will likely be upgraded too an excessive heat warning.”

Experts advise people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relative and neighbors. Young children and pets could never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Thursday’s high is expected near 91 and Friday about 82.

