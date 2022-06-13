ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Canton to host 31st annual Cruise-In June 17

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wy970_0g93eKdr00

CANTON — The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 31st Annual Canton Cruise-In Friday, June 17 in downtown Canton, 4 to 8 p.m. This is one of the longest running car shows around with many car enthusiasts that have been participating from the very beginning!

Antique and classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, jeeps and motorcycles will fill the square, and the adjoining streets, throughout the downtown. Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show - Mayors Choice, 1949 and Older and 1950 and Newer – Sponsor’s Choice and a new category for Best of Show – Jeep. Registration for the event remains FREE, and owners may register their vehicles and motorcycles in the gazebo in Jones Park beginning at 3 p.m. The first 300 owners to register will receive a free dash plaque for their vehicles, and parking spaces are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Canton Cruise-In is a very popular, family-friendly event that many are looking forward to attending and just enjoying time with family and friends.

Vehicle owners are able to pre-register by filling out a form that is available at the new Canton Area Chamber of Commerce office building at 48 N. Main Street in downtown Canton or find the form online at www.cantonillinois.org or you can send an email to cantonareachamber@gmail.com and request the form to be sent to you. The Motorcycle Show will set up in the inlet parking lot at the south end of Jones Park in the downtown. There will be one trophy awarded this year for Best of Show-Motorcycle. Once registered, motorcycle owners are automatically entered into the bike competition.

To better accommodate our downtown businesses the Chamber of Commerce is asking all those participating in the Cruise In to park after 2 p.m. and the roads in downtown will be blocked off at 3 p.m. Before 2 p.m. the parking spots in front of businesses will remain open for customers only.

Oldies Music will be provided by 3-D Sound Company, a professional audio service. Live remote and interviews will take place on Q98.1 FM during the show. Inflatables for the kids will be available from Space Walk of Central Illinois, balloon artists from The Unique Twist, and free kids activities help make this a true family friendly event. Food vendors, spread out throughout the event, will be selling everything from pork chop sandwiches, lemonade shake-ups, baked goods, corn dogs, to loaded nachos, walking tacos, and more. Several of the downtown businesses in Canton will be open and offering specials. For more information on the Cruise-In, call (309) 647-2677.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Tremont community wraps up annual Turkey Festival

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tremont Turkey festival weekend ended with a parade and thousands of people enjoying the last day. The chairman of the festival’s cooking committee, Jack Moser, said the event has been a tradition for 58 years. He said the original purpose of the festival...
TREMONT, IL
wjbc.com

Washington Elementary School garden vandalized

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington Elementary School is reporting its garden was vandalized last week. Washington Elementary School, had several pieces of its garden smashed and/or stolen. Kelly Mathy, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary, assisted in starting the garden over a decade ago. Large rocks were moved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
hoiabc.com

Peoria card show sets up shop at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Collectors, traders and anyone interested was invited out to the Northwoods mall Sunday afternoon. Cave Collectibles hosted the Peoria Sports Card and Collectibles Show where vendors sold cards, Funko Pops, and sports memorabilia. Hundreds came out for the show’s 3rd year. Showrunners said...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Chillicothe sport shooting club hosts quarterly Gun & Knife show

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of all things hunting and sport shooting gathered Sunday to buy, sell and trade pieces from their collections. The Chillicothe Sportsman’s Club has hosted the event for many years, and organizers say it is a way for hundreds of club members to engage in the activities they love most.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

Live, from East Peoria, it’s Saturday Night, Starring this week’s host, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse with, Angel, Alyssa, Patrick and featuring special guest stars, Amber and Joe!. Now, please welcome, from across the Illinois River in East Peoria, this week’s host, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse!. Our Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Parking Spaces#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
Q985

This 100-Year-Old Abandoned Illinois School Will Give You Nostalgia

This school has sat abandoned for nearly a decade in Peoria and this year it's set to be demolished. When I was in elementary school I remember walking the massive hallways in a single file line with my entire class to go do bathroom breaks or walk to the lunchroom. Along the way, there were always soooo many posters on the walls about empowering students and the famous, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" with the person shooting a basketball into the hoop. Remember any of that? This school I'm about to show you has those posters I'm describing and they bring back so many memories.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Plant-based protein factory expanding in Galesburg

Innovative Production USA opened in Galesburg in May of 2020, when nearly everything else was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two years later, the company has experienced steady growth and is ready to scale up again. “It’s kind of an economic development success story when you recruit a...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Caterpillar to move global headquarters to Texas

Help The Baby Fold this Friday; WMBD/WYZZ taking …. CI ROAD TRIP: Special Olympics needs volunteers for …. Fan giveaway begins at McLean County Salvation Army. On the Record: Gary Rabine pushes for Republican …. Is it hot enough to cook an egg outside?. 6-15-22-Truth Test: Mary Miller vs. Rodney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

How to keep your house cool without A.C.

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

New bubbler system could stop the spread of invasive carp

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you looked in parts of the Illinois River you could find something jumping at you. “They’re a known a boating hazard because of the silver caps jumping tendencies when they’re in concentrated water,” Environmental Planning Section Biologist Collin Moratz said.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Amazon warehouse in North Pekin could open by year’s end

NORTH PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Announced almost a year ago, an Amazon warehouse is now under construction in North Pekin and could be open by year’s end. Located along Edgewater Drive, the warehouse will become a “Final Mile” Fulfillment Center that will allow Amazon to deliver packages itself in the area, and use third parties like UPS less.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria City Council approves controversial short-term rental

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council on Tuesday approved a short-term rental property that has been the source of contention from some neighbors. 1506 West Teton is located in the Willow Knolls South neighborhood in North Peoria. Kathy Matlock, who has lived in Willow Knolls South for more...
PEORIA, IL
fooddive.com

Ferrero announces $214.4M second Illinois plant expansion

Eight months after announcing a 70,000-square-foot expansion to its manufacturing center in Bloomington, Illinois, Ferrero made a decision: That’s not big enough. Ferrero North America announced Monday an investment of up to $214.4 million to further expand the still-under-construction plant. The newer 169,000-square foot expansion will be dedicated to producing Kinder Bueno premium chocolate bars, and will create up to 200 new jobs over a four-year period. The expansion will be one of the largest production lines Ferrero has built outside of Europe.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

648
Followers
634
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy