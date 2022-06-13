ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington residents named to Iowa State University’s Dean’s List

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
AMES, IOWA — Morgan Mary Powell, majoring in Animal Science and Nicholas Joseph Toothaker, majoring in Software Engineering, both Farmington residents, have been named to the Iowa State University’s Dean’s List for spring.

Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

