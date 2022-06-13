Fulton County's COVID cases up 88.5%; Illinois cases up 4.3%

New coronavirus cases increased 4.3% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added 34,001 cases. The previous week had 32,601 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 4.51% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Fulton County reported 181 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 96 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,693 cases and 128 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Sangamon County with 586 cases per 100,000 per week; Cass County with 552; and Fulton County with 527. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 13,873 cases; DuPage County, with 2,589 cases; and Lake County, with 1,984. Weekly case counts rose in 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Madison, Sangamon and Cook counties.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 32 counties, with the best declines in Lake County, with 1,984 cases from 2,202 a week earlier; in Kane County, with 1,079 cases from 1,230; and in DuPage County, with 2,589 cases from 2,673.

In Illinois, 101 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 61 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,352,983 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,289 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,093

The week before that: 3,181

Four weeks ago: 2,883

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,343

The week before that: 56,290

Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.