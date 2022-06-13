ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SRC student-athletes recognized for academic honors

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
Several Spoon River College student-athletes were recognized by the Mid-West Athletic Conference (MWAC), and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom.

The following students made MWAC Conference honors for maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.5 in at least 24 credit hours: Baseball – Jacob Allgeyer, Alexander Bogdanic, Lukas Goforth (Canton), Noah Johnson, Jackson Krieger, Tucker Kunzeman, Cole Laurie, Clayton McKinstry, Bradley Miller, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jacob Sitterly, and Tory Wickman (Havana);

Softball – Giulia Cianfriglia, Sloan Miller (Cuba), Allison Mortland (Canton), Sydney Owens, and Grace Stufflebeam (Macomb); Volleyball – Kyah Beck (Colchester), Janson Davis, Lael McKee (Macomb), and Taylor Purdy:

Women’s basketball — Corrine Hamill, Krista Koke (Havana), and Taylor Stockham (Havana).

The NJCAA awards those student-athletes who have shown the ability to excel in the classroom while competing in their sport. A student must complete a minimum of 24 hours during the year. Making NJCAA All-Academic First Team (perfect 4.0) in baseball were: Tucker Kunzeman, Clayton McKinstry, Bradley Miller, Jacob Sitterly, and Tory Wickman (Havana).

Softball-Sloan Miller (Cuba), Allison Mortland (Canton), and Grace Stufflebeam (Macomb).

Volleyball- Janson Davis and Lael McKee (Macomb).

Selected for NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99) were: Jacob Allgeyer (baseball), Sydney Owens (softball), and Taylor Purdy (volleyball).

Selected for NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.6-3.79) in baseball were: Alex Bogdanic, Lukas Goforth (Canton), Cole Laurie, and Nicholas Rodriguez.

Volleyball- Kyah Beck (Colchester)

Women’s Basketball- Corrine Hamil and Taylor Stockham (Havana).

Several athletes were recognized for having qualifying GPAs but did not meet the 24 credit hour standard. They were Benjamin Fricke, Edward Saner, Kira Brown, Addy Williams (Cuba), and Hollidae Koster (Astoria).

Additional MWAC awards were as follows:

Dee Davenport (softball): 1st Team All-Conference; Lynna Fischer (softball): 1st Team All-Conference; Lauren Smith (softball) – 1st Team All-Conference and All-Region; Malia Bender (softball) – 1st Team All-Conference; Giulia Cianfriglia (softball) – 2nd Team All-Conference and All-Region; Miranda Fogal (softball) – 2nd Team All-Conference and Region 24 All-Tournament Team; Addyson Williams (softball) – All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-Region, and Region 24 All-Tournament Team; Cassidy Miller (Canton, volleyball) – 2nd Team All-Region; TC Wright (basketball) – 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-Region; Micale Mee (basketball) – 2nd Team All-Conference; and Jenna Beck (basketball) – 2nd Team All-Conference and All-Region.

Softball coach John Basset, who achieved the 400 win milestone this season, was honored with Conference Coach of the Year.

