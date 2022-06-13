ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open mic event returns after two year hiatus

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
CANTON — After two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic, the 21 Annual Coffee Spoon was able to light up the stage at Spoon River College this spring. The open mic event showcases the talents of Spoon River College students, staff, and alumni and coincides with the distribution of the Kaleidoscope Journal of Art and Literature, a student publication featuring short stories, poems, essays, song lyrics, photography, and fine art that is published each spring.

Copies of the Kaleidoscope Journal of Art and Literature are free and available at all locations of Spoon River College. Online versions from 2010 to the present are also available at http://www.src.edu/student/Pages/kaleidoscope.aspx.

English faculty member Laura Bandy is the advisor for the group. This year’s student editors and helpers include Sydney Munson, Hannah Zimmerman, Grace Owens, Alonza Bradley, English teacher, Jake Utsinger, Justice Westlake, and Mary Toothaker.

More pictures of the event can be viewed on the Spoon River College Facebook page.

