Shopped at Meijer recently? Check your bank statement for duplicate charges

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

(WWJ) -- If you shopped at Meijer over the weekend, check out your bank statement.

Officials at Meijer announced on Friday that there's a problem with their credit card processing system, which is resulting in some people being charged multiple times for an order.

One man reported to WDIV that he was charged 12 times for the same $33 order.

This issue first arose a few weeks ago, when officials said it was an issue with Chase Bank, which runs the processing.

Meijer officials say that "Chase Bank continues to have stability issues with the payment processing systems it uses to service many retailers."

Chase Bank officials say they are working to get rid of duplicate charges.

The store says they are unable to process any credit cards at this time and are working to resolve the issue.

This is the third time in the past month Meijer customers have dealt with issues relating to the credit and debit card processing system.

