NYC home invasion: Resident shot in chest, robbed of phone; suspect seen in FedEx shirt

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhpi7_0g93e2q200

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man was shot in the chest by men who forced their way into his Bronx apartment last week and stole his cellphone, police said as they released video of the two suspects, including one wearing a FedEx outfit.

The 23-year-old victim was at his apartment near Willis Avenue and East 135th Street in the Mott Haven section last Wednesday morning when the two men went to his front door around 9:20 a.m.

Video shows the two suspects, one in a FedEx shirt, walking down a hallway of the apartment building around the time of the robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8H2f_0g93e2q200
Police said two suspects shot and robbed a 23-year-old in a home invasion in Mott Haven on the morning of June 8. Photo credit NYPD

When the man answered his door, the two men pushed their way inside, took out a handgun and shot him in the chest, police said.

The men stole the victim’s cellphone and fled the area in a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen headed westbound on East 135th Street.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hecvB_0g93e2q200
The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate, police said. Photo credit NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EslrF_0g93e2q200
The Nissan Rogue was last seen headed westbound on East 135th Street, police said. Photo credit NYPD

