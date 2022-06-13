NYC home invasion: Resident shot in chest, robbed of phone; suspect seen in FedEx shirt

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man was shot in the chest by men who forced their way into his Bronx apartment last week and stole his cellphone, police said as they released video of the two suspects, including one wearing a FedEx outfit.

The 23-year-old victim was at his apartment near Willis Avenue and East 135th Street in the Mott Haven section last Wednesday morning when the two men went to his front door around 9:20 a.m.

Video shows the two suspects, one in a FedEx shirt, walking down a hallway of the apartment building around the time of the robbery.

Police said two suspects shot and robbed a 23-year-old in a home invasion in Mott Haven on the morning of June 8. Photo credit NYPD

When the man answered his door, the two men pushed their way inside, took out a handgun and shot him in the chest, police said.

The men stole the victim’s cellphone and fled the area in a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen headed westbound on East 135th Street.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate, police said. Photo credit NYPD