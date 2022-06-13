ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

21-year-old motorcyclist struck, killed by Uber driver after running out of gas in Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRa50_0g93e1xJ00

WARREN (WWJ) -- A 21-year-old motorcyclist who ran out of gas was struck by an Uber driver and killed in Macomb County.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of Mound Road, near I-696.

Dwyer says the man was pushing his bike along the road when the car hit him.

The Uber driver and the passenger weren't injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 11

Kathy Green
2d ago

there's a reason its called an accident and at 3 in the morning its still dark outside and the guy was pushing his motorcycle and wasn't even off to the side of the road and what makes you think the Uber driver is a horrible person I'm surely he feels bad for what happened.

Reply(1)
4
Krystle Stafford
2d ago

Start making examples of these horrible horrible people whom hit our men, women, fathers, brothers, uncles, mothers, sisters, aunts on motorcycles!!!Motorcyclists are human beings too, they deserve to ride!

Reply(5)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Accidents
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
abc12.com

Woman charged with murder in December deadly crash on Dort Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is facing 16 charges, including murder, for allegedly causing a deadly crash into the back of a garbage truck on Dort Highway last December. Prosecutors accuse Catina Youngblood of driving a Dodge Charger while intoxicated at a high rate of speed into the back of a garbage truck on Dort Highway near Kent Street, which is just south of Lapeer Road, on Dec. 13.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspect charged in hit-and-run of child

A man accused in a hit-and-run last week that injured a 6-year-old girl has been charged with a crime. Jonathan Ismael Beron-Martinez, 23, of Pontiac faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Uber
Detroit News

Two with critical head injuries after crash on Lodge at Hamilton in Detroit

Detroit — Two people suffered critical head injuries in a crash early Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway, state police said. Police received a call at about 1:25 a.m. about a vehicle blocking the right lane of the Lodge Freeway at Hamilton. As troopers were heading to the scene, dispatchers received another call that the same vehicle had been struck by another.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For 3 Suspects Who Tried To Steal Off-Duty Wayne County Deputy’s Truck

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three suspects after they tried to steal an off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputy’s truck from his home, which led to a shootout. Detroit police say this suspect drove away in the off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputies truck. | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Friday, June 3, at about 7:16 a.m. in the 10600 block of Balfour, the 56-year-old off-duty sheriff’s deputy was backing his gray 2019 Dodge Ram into his driveway, and he left it running while he took some packages inside. Detroit police say the second suspect was armed and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek Pontiac man believed to be armed, dangerous after fatally shooting another man

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10. Officials say that 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III allegedly shot 29-year-old Jaquan Garrett in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive due to an argument between the two men. According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Garrett, who was shot once in the head.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Points AR Pistol At Drivers During Road Rage Incidents On Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who is accused of pointing a pink AR pistol out of his vehicle on Southfield Monday morning. MSP say that at 7:30 a.m. an off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work when he notified troopers that he was following a red Durango that was pointing an AR pistol out of his vehicle at other drivers. The DPD officer helped guide troopers to the location of the man who was driving southbound on Southfield Freeway near Ford Road. Troopers pulled the vehicle over and the suspect was ordered from the vehicle and placed into custody without incident. According to MSP, the pink AR pistol was recovered from the floor of the rear seat. Police say the suspect’s CPL expired in 2016. After investigating, troopers learned that the suspect pointed the pistol at several drivers who he was involved in separate road rage incidents with. Troopers are trying to find several potential victims. If anyone witnessed this event or were a victim, please contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy