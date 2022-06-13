21-year-old motorcyclist struck, killed by Uber driver after running out of gas in Macomb County

WARREN (WWJ) -- A 21-year-old motorcyclist who ran out of gas was struck by an Uber driver and killed in Macomb County.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of Mound Road, near I-696.

Dwyer says the man was pushing his bike along the road when the car hit him.

The Uber driver and the passenger weren't injured.

The investigation is ongoing.