Naples, FL

Naples man sinks two holes-in-one in same round at Bentley Village Golf Course

By Dustin B Levy, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

It all started with Frank Kowalski’s first swing of the day.

He was running late for his organized weekly outing at Bentley Village Golf Club last month in Naples, Florida, so he didn’t have time to practice.

Using a sand wedge on the seventh hole where his group was starting, he hit a hole-in-one. The day became even more special when, on hole No. 15 — one of the trickiest on the course — he replicated that achievement with a 5 wood.

“Lo and behold, and I knocked that one right in the cup also,” Kowalski said.

The 74-year-old Bentley Village resident described it as the most exciting day he has ever experienced on the greens.

Frank Kowalski poses with his ball at one of the holes he aced on May 25, 2022. Kowalski hit two holes-in-one on the same day at Bentley Village Golf Course. Submitted

OPINION: McIlroy's win - and subtle shot at LIV Golf's Greg Norman - was greatest gift he could give PGA Tour

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Kowalski said he typically golfs a couple times a week. On May 25, he was participating in Bentley Village’s weekly Men’s Day for foursomes.

He could see that his first stroke of the day was on line.

“Holes-in-one are kind of rare, and it was a really good feeling,” he said. “I hit the shot pretty well.”

On the second hole-in-one, the group could not see the hole from the tee, and they had a hunch as they made their way up to the flag and didn’t see his ball.

“It takes skill to hit the ball within 10 or 20 feet of the hall, beyond that it’s mostly luck,” Kowalski said. “So I had a lot of good fortune.”

For the next couple weeks, Kowalski’s friends and neighbors offered congratulations and even some light teasing over his triumph.

“People would come up to me and share in my happiness, and it would get me to think about it again, relive it in my mind,” he said.

Kowalski joked that he hopes to find that swing again.

“It’s my No. 1 golf memory for sure,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man sinks two holes-in-one in same round at Bentley Village Golf Course

