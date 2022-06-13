Monday night storms rise to moderate risk of severe weather by National Storm Prediction Center

The National Weather Service is warning there could be a widespread outbreak of severe storms across much of northern Ohio Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Some of these storms could include wind gusts up to 75 mph and large hail and could produce an isolated tornado.

Severe weather: Here are the differences between a tornado watch and a tornado warning

Scattered storms are expected Monday night with a widespread band of strong storms expected to enter northern Ohio around 2 a.m. and quickly move south.

The National Storm Prediction has put a large portion of western Ohio in the moderate risk for severe storms with the rest of the state at enhanced risk.

The areas at greatest risk for the most severe storms include Toledo, Sandusky, western Medina County and all of Wayne, Ashland and Holmes counties.

The weather service says there's a potential Mesoscale Convective System or complex system of severe storms that will move across Michigan and into Ohio.

Heavy rain also is possible with as much as an inch falling, creating a threat for flash flooding across the region.

Heat wave coming to northern Ohio

The storms will usher in a heat wave.

The weather service warns records that have stood since as early as 1925 in some northern Ohio cities could fall this week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday and steadily climb into the 90s as the week progresses.

The hottest day is expected to be Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s on Friday and the 70s by Saturday.

Northern Ohio weather forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. New rainfall amounts between three- quarters of an inch and one inch possible.

Tuesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 72.

Wednesday : A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot with a high near 97.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear with a low around 75.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 94.

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 84.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Monday night storms rise to moderate risk of severe weather by National Storm Prediction Center