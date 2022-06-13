ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday night storms rise to moderate risk of severe weather by National Storm Prediction Center

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service is warning there could be a widespread outbreak of severe storms across much of northern Ohio Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Some of these storms could include wind gusts up to 75 mph and large hail and could produce an isolated tornado.

Scattered storms are expected Monday night with a widespread band of strong storms expected to enter northern Ohio around 2 a.m. and quickly move south.

The National Storm Prediction has put a large portion of western Ohio in the moderate risk for severe storms with the rest of the state at enhanced risk.

The areas at greatest risk for the most severe storms include Toledo, Sandusky, western Medina County and all of Wayne, Ashland and Holmes counties.

The weather service says there's a potential Mesoscale Convective System or complex system of severe storms that will move across Michigan and into Ohio.

Heavy rain also is possible with as much as an inch falling, creating a threat for flash flooding across the region.

Heat wave coming to northern Ohio

The storms will usher in a heat wave.

The weather service warns records that have stood since as early as 1925 in some northern Ohio cities could fall this week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday and steadily climb into the 90s as the week progresses.

The hottest day is expected to be Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s on Friday and the 70s by Saturday.

Northern Ohio weather forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. New rainfall amounts between three- quarters of an inch and one inch possible.

Tuesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before  9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 72.

Wednesday : A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot with a high near 97.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear with a low around 75.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 94.

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 84.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Monday night storms rise to moderate risk of severe weather by National Storm Prediction Center

wrtv.com

It's the peak of tornado season in Central Indiana

Each year, we prepare for severe weather season in Central Indiana. This year, many communities have already had to put their plans for threatening weather into action. Indiana has been involved in at least seven rounds of severe weather since early March. Many of those episodes resulted in tornado reports.
CENTRAL, IN
spectrumnews1.com

What to expect with tonight's severe weather in Ohio

Strong to severe storms are expected to move through Ohio tonight between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. While northern and central parts of the state face the highest risk for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, storms this evening still raise concerns across the rest of the Ohio.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 15, 2022

Heat continues to build today, and we will see our hottest days in the next 48 hours. Heat indices in the next 2 days will be easily in the triple digits, and we will break or come close to breaking some high temp records in parts of the state. We do have a minor trough that will slide through later tomorrow that will help break the humidity, and may also trigger a few pop up, heat based showers. We expect moisture of no more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two and coverage at 30%.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Monday's storms tore across Ohio, leaving behind damage and power outages

OHIO — The National Weather Service received about 150 reports of strong wind gusts and wind damage from the multiple rounds of storms that moved across the state Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The interactive map below shows those reports. Tap or click on an icon to get more...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
