ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

12 Useless Checkout Line Items To Avoid Impulse Buying

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

If you have to stand in line while waiting to check out, you'll inevitably find yourself in the midst of everything from bobby pins to Tic Tacs. The displays near the register are the perfect place for stores to entice waiting shoppers into making some last-minute impulse buys . In 2020, shoppers bought $6 billion worth of items displayed near registers, according to a report from IRI.

See: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate July 2022 Payments?

Even though items near the register might seem like a good purchase, they're often of lesser quality or have an inflated price, neither of which is a smart way to spend your money. Here's what to be aware of so you don't get suckered into buying these 12 useless things at the checkout line .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skduz_0g93djY700

Candy

"This is probably the biggest culprit for the temptation to impulse buy in a checkout line. It may not seem like a terrible price -- plus you can talk yourself into getting just one candy bar there rather than going to town on the candy aisle," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews .

"But the truth is that you're better off buying in bulk to get a great price; just plan on sharing the candy with family and friends or keeping it on hand when you need a sweet treat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4YyR_0g93djY700

Sunglasses

Unless you're in desperate need of a pair of shades, the checkout line isn't the place to buy them.

First of all, think of all the people that probably have handled them before you. Next, will you really have time to make sure the frames aren't bent and the lenses are completely scratch-free before you pay for them? It's doubtful.

POLL: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7gYA_0g93djY700

Reading Material

"Magazines and tabloids can be found in practically every checkout, but the prices on these items are absolutely ridiculous," said Ramhold.

"And if you happen to see books there? Those are also overly expensive. Instead of shopping at the grocery store for these items, consider going to the publisher's website and getting a subscription to the magazine you're interested in. If you aren't sure, you can head to your local bookstore to sit and thumb through the latest issue before deciding to subscribe. As for books, head to Target or a bookstore to grab the latest bestseller -- you'll get a much more reasonable price (and have a better selection, too!)"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5Tri_0g93djY700

As Seen On TV Products

If you've ever ordered any of these types of items, you know that more often than not, they don't live up to the hype. Even worse, some of these items go straight in the trash once you try them.

The same goes for the As Seen On TV items at the checkout line. Unless you personally know someone who has the item and loves it, keep walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TAV9_0g93djY700

Gift Cards

These may seem like great last-minute gifts, but you're paying list price for them and sometimes even added charges to activate them," Ramhold said.

"Instead of picking them up in the checkout lane, buy them in bulk at warehouse clubs like Costco. You can buy multipacks for different restaurants and retailers and save anywhere from $15 to $50 off the list price."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYcNr_0g93djY700

Gift Sets

Think about it. Have you ever received a gift set that you thought you couldn't live without? Likely not. Unless the gift set has items you know you'll use promptly and it's truly a good deal, pass it up.

And if you're thinking about saving it as a holiday gift, you're running the risk of stashing it somewhere once you get home and forgetting you ever bought it -- which is also a waste of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFmkw_0g93djY700

Cosmetics

"Unless it's a colorless lip balm, it's best to skip checkout cosmetics," Ramhold advised. "Anything with color is going to need more investigation than you'll have time for in a checkout line; not only that, but there's a good chance these items won't have any kind of deals going for them. If you want the best price and a bigger selection, head to the beauty aisle in the store, not checkout lane No. 5."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op8zz_0g93djY700

Phone Accessories

It makes sense for stores to put cheaper, lesser-known brands of chargers, cases and other phone accessories by the checkout. This strategy is targeted at shoppers who realize at the last minute they need such an item but do not want to abandon their place in line to go back into the depths of the store and retrieve the brand they'd normally buy.

Just remember the old saying, "You get what you pay for." Ending up with a charger that loses connection or an ill-fitting phone case just isn't worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2257h0_0g93djY700

Travel Size Toiletries

"These are almost always a terrible purchase wherever you buy them because you get far less than you would if you were to buy full-sized items, and the unit price is much higher than if you were to buy full-sized items," said Ramhold.

"Instead of buying travel-sized items, buy the full-sized from the beauty or personal care section, and then put those into smaller bottles if you need a travel size to carry with you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWcGS_0g93djY700

Jewelry

Cheap is probably the first word that comes to mind when thinking about jewelry at the checkout. Otherwise, it would be locked away in a display case somewhere.

So unless it's an amazing and unique item that you've never seen anywhere else, which is doubtful, keep your money. Chances are that it's an item the retailer bought in bulk and priced way above its actual value. Plus, cheap jewelry also has a tendency to break easily, which makes it nothing more than junk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUK4y_0g93djY700

Batteries

"Especially at grocery stores, these items aren't going to have good prices, but they also have low turnover in places like that, so the batteries may be on their last leg before you even open them," Ramhold said.

"Skip buying the batteries there and consider going to Best Buy or, at the very least, shopping in the electronics aisle of Target instead." You can also buy batteries in bulk at Sam's Club or Costco to save a nice chunk of change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Nutd_0g93djY700

Toys

No matter how much your child tries to convince you that the little toy near the checkout is what he's been wanting forever, don't give in.

Toys located in this area are most often novelties, designed to attract children's attention long enough to rip the packaging off and play with it for a few minutes before they move on to something else more interesting. At that point, the toy becomes nothing more than a piece of clutter.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 12 Useless Checkout Line Items To Avoid Impulse Buying

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Checkout#Last Minute Gifts#Best Buy#S Club#Toys#Linus Business#Iri#Walmart Snap Schedule
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy