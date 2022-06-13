ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Instrument Company celebrates 75th anniversary

By Staff reports
 2 days ago

Lafayette Instrument Company, a scientific test and measurement equipment manufacturer, celebrates 75 years of business in 2022.

Founded in 1947 by Max Wastl, Lafayette Instrument Company has employed hundreds of members of the community over the years and donated to charitable causes, including the United Way of Greater Lafayette, according to the company.

Lafayette Instrument will be celebrating this milestone with company celebration with community leaders, followed by an employee and family event in late June.

Tom Smith, Lafayette Instrument's longest-serving employee, also marks his 55th anniversary with the company.

"Tom is one of our most cherished and valuable employees. He is wizard in the machine shop, and we all benefit from his sage advice," said Jennifer Rider, CEO, in a release.

Lafayette Instrument Company performs engineering data acquisition and measurement instrumentation for disciplines such as research and education, medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, security, and law enforcement, according to the company, positioning itself "at the forefront of neuroscientific discovery, human evaluation and credibility assessment."

