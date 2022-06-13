ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'An Evening of Grace' to honor founder of Bauer Family Resources

By News reports
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Bauer Family Resources will host a celebration, "An Evening of Grace," on June 23 to honor the legacy of its founder Grace Bauer.

The event will also allow the agency to present its vision for the future.

In 1929, Grace Bauer, the first Tippecanoe County probation officer, founded the Community House Association in response to the Great Depression and the need to serve youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cN5KX_0g93dcN200

After several name changes and expanding services to six counties, according to a release, the agency became Bauer Family Resources in honor of Grace, who died in 1954.

"While the name of the agency has shifted," the release stated, "the spirit of Grace’s vision has remained consistent for 93 years; respond to community needs, collaborate with others, and never give up. Today, Bauer does this through several programs which include early childhood education, youth development, child abuse and neglect prevention, and services for families involved with the Department of Child Services."

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who previously served as he Tippecanoe Superior Court 3 judge, will be the evening’s keynote speaker. Rush worked alongside Bauer addressing the needs of families involved with the Department of Child Services.

"An Evening of Grace" will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at the Courtyard by Marriott Event Center in Lafayette.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'An Evening of Grace' to honor founder of Bauer Family Resources

