Record heat, humidity forecast for Springfield area. Here's how to keep cool, save energy

Springfield could be facing record-high temperatures this week and a heat advisory for the area issued by the National Weather Service in Lincoln continues through Wednesday evening.

Maximum heat index readings were expected to top 111 on Monday because of the high humidity, said NWS meteorologist Andrew Taylor.

A strong, high-pressure ridge will mean warm temperatures for Springfield accompanied by moist, humid air, Taylor said.

Monday's projected high of 96 degrees would eclipse an old record of 95 set in 2017, 2016, 1921 and 1887.

It may reach 98 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Record-high temperatures on those dates are 100, both set in 1987.

The heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday is also for Schuyler, Logan, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan and Christian counties, in addition to Sangamon.

With the high temperatures, residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and check up on relatives and neighbors, cautioned NWS.

High winds, trees down Sunday

There were reports of thunderstorm wind gusts estimated up to 75 mph in Morgan County Sunday morning, according to NWS.

There was a separate report of trees down in Nortonville in northwest Morgan County.

NWS had a report of several streets flooded in Rushville in Schuyler County Sunday.

Where to cool off

The following locations have been designated as cooling centers in Springfield during regular business hours.

Municipal Center East, 800 E. Monroe St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal Center West, 300 S. Seventh St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Library, 326 S. Seventh St., Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Springfield Office of Community Relations, 1450 Groth St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s Breadline, 430 N. Fifth St., Sun.-Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Salvation Army (main campus), 1600 Clear Lake Ave. (entrance off Martin Luther King Drive), Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salvation Army Overflow Shelter, 221 N. 11th St. Overnight Shelter, Sun.-Sat., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Day Center Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (88 degrees or higher), Sat.-Sun. hours subject to staff and heat index

Washington Street Mission, 408 N. Fourth St., Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter (South), 1100 Lejune Drive, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (North) 2760 N. Dirksen Parkway, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (West) 3401 Freedom Drive, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Ave., Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun., noon to 6 p.m.

--Source: City of Springfield Office of Community Relations

Take these precautions in extreme heat

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in air-conditioned rooms.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Never leave young children unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

--Source: National Weather Service

Don't forget your furry friends

Make sure pets aren’t outside for long periods of time. If animals must be kept outside, make sure there’s ample shade and water.

Never leave pets in vehicles under any circumstance.

Be mindful of concrete and asphalt surfaces that can burn the pads of pets' feet.

Longer coated dogs and cats who are brushed regularly have natural insulation from the heat.

CWLP stay cool tips

Turn your thermostat up and use fans only in occupied rooms to increase airflow and cooling effect. A fan uses much less energy than an air conditioner.

Turn off unnecessary lights and other appliances, which create heat gain to a property.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing. When outdoors, keep hydrated and stay cool in the pool or outdoors with sprinklers or splash pads.

Avoid unnecessary trips in and out of the house to keep heat and humidity out.

Make sure windows are tightly shut and locked to limit air escape.

Keep windows shaded, particularly those facing west, especially in the afternoon. East-facing windows can be shaded to block morning sunlight.

Save clothes washing and drying, dishwashing, cooking, vacuuming and other heat- and humidity-producing activities for the late evening hours when outdoor temperatures are cooler.

Run kitchen and bathroom fans and other exhaust fans only as necessary to clear excess humidity. This is especially important when your air conditioner or furnace is running as these fans will pull conditioned air from the building and make your A/C work harder.

Set computers and monitors to go to “sleep” after 10 or 15 minutes of inactivity.

--Source: City Water, Light & Power

Heat-related cancellations

Due to the forecasted temperatures, the Municipal Band's concert at the Duncan Park bandshell is cancelled.

The next scheduled performance is at Duncan Park at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m.

