ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Record heat, humidity forecast for Springfield area. Here's how to keep cool, save energy

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbg1z_0g93cpdS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPk4T_0g93cpdS00

Springfield could be facing record-high temperatures this week and a heat advisory for the area issued by the National Weather Service in Lincoln continues through Wednesday evening.

Maximum heat index readings were expected to top 111 on Monday because of the high humidity, said NWS meteorologist Andrew Taylor.

A strong, high-pressure ridge will mean warm temperatures for Springfield accompanied by moist, humid air, Taylor said.

Monday's projected high of 96 degrees would eclipse an old record of 95 set in 2017, 2016, 1921 and 1887.

See also: Here's why Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site has lost its gift shop, food vendor

It may reach 98 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Record-high temperatures on those dates are 100, both set in 1987.

The heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday is also for Schuyler, Logan, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan and Christian counties, in addition to Sangamon.

With the high temperatures, residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and check up on relatives and neighbors, cautioned NWS.

High winds, trees down Sunday

There were reports of thunderstorm wind gusts estimated up to 75 mph in Morgan County Sunday morning, according to NWS.

There was a separate report of trees down in Nortonville in northwest Morgan County.

NWS had a report of several streets flooded in Rushville in Schuyler County Sunday.

Where to cool off

The following locations have been designated as cooling centers in Springfield during regular business hours.

  • Municipal Center East, 800 E. Monroe St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Municipal Center West, 300 S. Seventh St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Lincoln Library, 326 S. Seventh St., Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • City of Springfield Office of Community Relations, 1450 Groth St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • St. John’s Breadline, 430 N. Fifth St., Sun.-Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Salvation Army (main campus), 1600 Clear Lake Ave. (entrance off Martin Luther King Drive), Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Salvation Army Overflow Shelter, 221 N. 11th St. Overnight Shelter, Sun.-Sat., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Day Center Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (88 degrees or higher), Sat.-Sun. hours subject to staff and heat index
  • Washington Street Mission, 408 N. Fourth St., Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter (South), 1100 Lejune Drive, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter (North) 2760 N. Dirksen Parkway, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter (West) 3401 Freedom Drive, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Ave., Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun., noon to 6 p.m.

--Source: City of Springfield Office of Community Relations

Take these precautions in extreme heat

  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Stay in air-conditioned rooms.
  • Check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Never leave young children unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

--Source: National Weather Service

Don't forget your furry friends

  • Make sure pets aren’t outside for long periods of time. If animals must be kept outside, make sure there’s ample shade and water.
  • Never leave pets in vehicles under any circumstance.
  • Be mindful of concrete and asphalt surfaces that can burn the pads of pets' feet.
  • Longer coated dogs and cats who are brushed regularly have natural insulation from the heat.

CWLP stay cool tips

  • Turn your thermostat up and use fans only in occupied rooms to increase airflow and cooling effect. A fan uses much less energy than an air conditioner.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and other appliances, which create heat gain to a property.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing. When outdoors, keep hydrated and stay cool in the pool or outdoors with sprinklers or splash pads.
  • Avoid unnecessary trips in and out of the house to keep heat and humidity out.
  • Make sure windows are tightly shut and locked to limit air escape.
  • Keep windows shaded, particularly those facing west, especially in the afternoon. East-facing windows can be shaded to block morning sunlight.
  • Save clothes washing and drying, dishwashing, cooking, vacuuming and other heat- and humidity-producing activities for the late evening hours when outdoor temperatures are cooler.
  • Run kitchen and bathroom fans and other exhaust fans only as necessary to clear excess humidity. This is especially important when your air conditioner or furnace is running as these fans will pull conditioned air from the building and make your A/C work harder.
  • Set computers and monitors to go to “sleep” after 10 or 15 minutes of inactivity.

--Source: City Water, Light & Power

Heat-related cancellations

Due to the forecasted temperatures, the Municipal Band's concert at the Duncan Park bandshell is cancelled.

The next scheduled performance is at Duncan Park at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Record heat, humidity forecast for Springfield area. Here's how to keep cool, save energy

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Warning: Dangerous heat engulfs region

There is an excessive heat warning through June 15 for Missouri and Illinois, including Metro East and Springfield. The National Weather Service St. Louis office is reporting a dangerous heat index of 110-115° for some of the areas. The heat index is a composite of record high temperatures and high humidity levels.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wnns.com

Old Capitol Farmer’s Market Happening Today

Summer is in full swing, and so is the Old Capitol Farmer’s Market at downtown Springfield at 4th and Adams! Looking for fresh veggies, home made goodies, and more? This is the place to be today from 8a-12:30p! They’re open Saturday, too. Get more information here.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

How to keep your house cool without A.C.

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Central Park Farmer’s Market

June 14, 2022- The Downtown Decatur Central Park Farmer’s Market is back for the season! Each Saturday from 8 a.m. til noon, and from June through October, you can find up to 15 vendors with their handmade goods, homegrown flowers, and produce for sale. The market is set up...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Clear Lake, IL
City
Menard, IL
City
Rushville, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Energy, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire battles house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Decatur were called to a house Tuesday evening to battle a fire that broke out in the attic. Firefighters responded to 32 Ridge Lane Drive around 6 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and eves. Firefighters made an attack with a hose line to the second floor, […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Pavement buckled on Route 29, police urge drive with caution

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND)- The Rochester Police Department warns of a buckle in the pavement on Route 29 in the left southbound lane near the Taft Drive intersection. Police urge all motorist traveling within the area to drive with caution. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified of the hazard.
ROCHESTER, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Sign of the Times: MO, IL Public Projects Draw Only One Bidder

Within the past 45 days, two major public-sector building project lettings – one in St. Louis, the other in Springfield, IL – have been left wanting for bids from contractors. The first project, phase two of a proposed expansion to St. Louis’ downtown convention center, met with only...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cool Air#Humid#Christian#Sangamon#Springf
Herald & Review

Downtown hotel, entertainment center part of Decatur Civic Center upgrade discussion

DECATUR — Now in its fifth decade in use, the Decatur Civic Center still meets the city's basic needs. But, it is starting to show its age. "It's not used as much as it used to be and I think that there is some functional obsolescence, but the staff does a great job of maintaining the facility and it meets our needs as city officials as well," said city manager Scot Wrighton. "But ... when it's still functioning well is the time to say 'OK, should we be using this differently so that it can be used for another 42 years?'"
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

One injured in Decatur apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person is recovering in the hospital after a Tuesday morning apartment fire. Firefighters responded at 3:19 a.m. to the Belvedere Centre Plaza apartments off of W. Wood Street. Crews found smoke coming from a room on the 8th floor of the building. Once inside the room, they found a recliner on fire.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

One person injured, two displaced from home in apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was transported to the hospital after a fire that displaced two residents from an apartment complex in Decatur early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred on the eight floor of the building, which is located near the corner of West Wood and South Church Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wmay.com

Parolee Arrested In Multiple Break-Ins

A Springfield man who was already on parole for a drug conviction is now back in custody on charges including burglary and motor vehicle theft. The investigation began last month when a homeowner in Cantrall confronted three people in a vehicle outside the home. The occupants took off, but the vehicle was later found abandoned and was impounded. Then on June 1st, county deputies were called to investigate a residential burglary near Loami. And on June 8th, a Shelby Cobra kit car and other items were stolen from a Springfield storage locker.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

Washington Elementary School garden vandalized

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington Elementary School is reporting its garden was vandalized last week. Washington Elementary School, had several pieces of its garden smashed and/or stolen. Kelly Mathy, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary, assisted in starting the garden over a decade ago. Large rocks were moved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

Stolen Trailer Recovered in Jacksonville Tuesday

A utility trailer that was stolen sometime over the weekend has been recovered. A complainant reported to police that just before 8 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. Initial reports indicated someone attached the trailer to their vehicle and drove away.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Packed with family tradition at Heinkel’s meat packing company

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Going from generation to generation. That’s the name of the game for Heinkel’s meat packing company in Decatur. They’ve been in the business for more than a century. As another box gets taped shut, one of one of Heinkel’s meat packing company’s more popular items, turkey drums, is ready to go. […]
DECATUR, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy