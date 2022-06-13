ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Botanical Garden Beauties

Cover picture for the articleLooking for an easy way to enjoy some of nature’s finest displays? These gorgeous gardens are all just a car ride away!. Located in Lancaster, Conestoga Gardens is the surrounding land of one of the area’s oldest houses. The Conestoga House was built in the early 1700s and is open for...

A Chadds Ford Native Transforms the Farmhouse of Her Dreams

Arden + James owner Bri Brant rescues and revives the 19th-century farmhouse she had always admired as a kid on the Main Line. Growing up in Chadds Ford, Bri Brant frequently traveled along Cossart Road, where an old Folk Victorian farmhouse on eight bucolic acres caught her eye. “I’ve loved this style of house since I was a kid,” says Brant, an industrial designer and owner of Arden + James boutique in Kennett Square. “I know that’s weird, but I’ve always been drawn to them—to the feeling.”
3 Food Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction [Summer 2022]

If you ever find yourself at Root's Country Market & Auction, know that you've got options when it comes to basically anything. There is a wide array of vendors covering everything from football cards to Amish furniture, gems, and homemade pies. I stopped by Root's last week for produce and decided to have lunch there as well. Three savory vendors caught my eye, all of them which are fairly busy. There's usually a line, so I am assuming people like what they offer.
Summer Evening Special: Gettysburg Bike Week

Motorcycle enthusiasts will have a great time at Gettysburg Bike Week! Enjoy live music, food, and fun with fellow bikers. Learn more about the event from Shawn Starner, owner of the Gettysburg Trading Post.
Hot House: Cotswold-style home in Stevenson exhibits exquisite beams, archways and more

9 Saddlebrook Lane, Stevenson. Hot House: Custom Cotswold-style home in a gated community. 5 bedrooms/8 bathrooms. 10,254 square feet. Asking price: $3.25 million. What: When I lived in the UK, I used to spend weekends with my cousins at their converted stables in the heart of the Cotswolds. On weekends, we’d drive around visiting many of the charming villages in the area, filled with houses made from the local stone. It is an architectural style which I adore, as evidenced by my love of Palmer & Lamdin, whose houses reflect the Cotswolds look and style.
Raising Cane’s restaurant opens second Pa. location

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is coming closer to the Harrisburg region. One of the restaurants opened on June 14 at 228 E. College Ave. in State College. It’s the second location in Pennsylvania for the Louisiana-based chain, which also operates a unit in Philadelphia. Last year, Raising Cane’s...
Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a few less, squirts of syrup.
Parkville VFW to become grocery store

(Parkville, MD) -- A Parkville landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road is about to become a grocery store. The VFW hall which first opened in 1946 has suffered in recent years from declining membership and the effects of the pandemic. The hall has been sold as part of...
Piney Run Park in desperate need of workers for summer season

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Earlier this month, WBAL-TV did a story about the lifeguard shortage at pools across the country and in Carroll County staffing issues are impacting a beloved park in Sykesville. It was during the height of COVID-19 that Joe Rice and his boys Gavin and Easton first...
Maryland: Where Inspiration Was Sewn

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” More than 100 years later, in 1916, President Wilson officially established June 14 as National Flag Day.
818 Market listed for sale in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Catonsville's 818 Market is on the market. The gourmet "groceraunt," which shuttered earlier this year amid financial woes and labor shortage struggles, is now listed for sale or lease. The asking price to buy the building, its liquor license and furniture, fixtures and equipment is $6.5 million.
A One-Bedroom Rental Was Turned into a Two-Bedroom Thanks to a Clever Layout

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a single mom, and for a few years my son and I lived with my parents to save money. During this time, I dreamed about my next home constantly! I knew that I wanted to live in Arlington to be closer to Washington, D.C. and to live in a walkable area, but the housing is very expensive. So I decided that I would save money by finding a one-bedroom and creating a “bedroom space” for my son to have when he is home part-time from college. I searched for a while to find a floor plan that would work. There are so many apartment buildings in Arlington but many of them have compact, modern layouts that use space too efficiently to make my plan work. For this reason, I knew I needed an older building, and I didn’t mind because I love the aesthetics of older homes. My building was built in 1966, so not super old but it fits with the retro style that I admire.
5 Scenic Roads in and around Howard County

All over Howard County you’ll discover beautiful scenery, winding country roads, and wonderful views of rivers and state parks. When you are feeling to the itch to get out of the house, a scenic drive through HoCo may be just what you need. Here are some of our favorite routes and spots to check out on your next outdoor excursion.
