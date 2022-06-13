ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Monday in New Mexico is windier, hot and dry

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild and quiet, with mostly sunny skies. Monday will be hot, dry and windier. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and 100s. Winds will pick up during the midday and afternoon, gusting up to around 30-40 in northern and western New Mexico. Southwest Colorado could even see wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph.

The southeast will be the quietest area today, with wind up to around 15-25 mph. There will be good upper level moisture today, allowing dry storms and virga to develop, but the surface will be too dry for rain to make it to the ground. There may be erratic wind gusts and dry lightning from the dry storms and virga. Red flag warnings will be in effect for much of the state due to the wind, dry air and hot temps.

