Joel Klatt loves college football and it comes out each week with his passion for the game. Whether in the booth or doing special segments, Klatt is one of the best around. With the 2022 college football season just a little over two months away, the Fox Sports analyst couldn’t wait any longer and gave his top 5. Ohio State came in with a solid ranking of No. 2 on Klatt’s list, preceded only by Alabama who is just about everyone’s No. 1 team going into the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO