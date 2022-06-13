ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Here are 12 of the best steakhouses in the Des Moines metro area for prime rib, steak de Burgo and more

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Iowa and quality steakhouses go hand-in-hand. Maybe it’s the USDA prime beef raised right here in the Hawkeye State. Maybe it’s the weather that permits grilling outdoors all summer long.

Here’s a look at 12 in the Des Moines area that can satisfy any beef lover. And for the vegetarian in your life, note that most steakhouses have some pretty good veggie-friendly side dishes that can make a perfect meal, and many even cater to gluten-free diners. Find out where to pick up a porterhouse or tomahawk, or even Des Moines favorite steak de Burgo, made famous by Johnny & Kay's Restaurant that opened in 1946 near the airport, with a tenderloin either topped with butter, garlic, and Italian herbs, or served in a sauce with those same ingredients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0esl_0g93bn9R00

801 Chophouse

This handsome steakhouse on the second floor of the 801 Grand building serves USDA Prime beef and wagyu. Order the 22-ounce bone-in New York strip or the 24-ounce bone-in rib-eye for that big flavor. The restaurant, part of a chain that started in Des Moines in 1993, says the 8-ounce filet is the most popular cut. Do head here on Sundays for a prix-fixe menu of three items for $47 with options such as steak de Burgo or prime rib.

Find it: 801 Grand Ave., Des Moines

Info: 515-288-6000; 801chophouse.com/des-moines/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsSqp_0g93bn9R00

AJ’s Steakhouse

Iowa beef in cuts such as a rib-eye, prime rib, New York strip and, of course, steak de Burgo make the menu at this steakhouse at Prairie Meadows. Order steak toppers such as a blue cheese crust or caramelized onions, or sauces including Argentinean chimichurri or béarnaise. Add a loaded baked potato or roasted Brussels sprouts on the side.

Find it: Prairie Meadows, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

Info: 515-967-1000; prairiemeadows.com/dining/ajs-steakhouse

The Big Steer Restaurant & Lounge

Iowa corn-fed prime rib is the name of the game at this family-owned restaurant that opened in 1984 in Altoona. Order it in sizes from 10 ounces to the 16-ounce cattleman’s cut, and pair it with fried shrimp.

Find it: 1715 Adventureland Drive, Altoona

Info: 515-967-6933; thebigsteerrestaurant.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZObj_0g93bn9R00

Brazil Terra Grill

Head to Brazil Terra Grill for an all-you-can-eat churrasco dining experience that includes bottom sirloin, garlic sirloin and tri tip for lunch and dinner. Gauchos wander the dining room with skewers loaded with meats that are sliced tableside. Diners score a gourmet salad bar as well.

Find it: 2800 University Ave., #405, West Des Moines

Info: 515-650-4111; brazilterragrill.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GT85E_0g93bn9R00

Chicago Speakeasy

This steakhouse with a Prohibition-era vibe opened in 1978 for prime rib in 8-, 12-, and 16-ounce cuts, but don’t ignore the Des Moines tradition of steak de Burgo with its butter, garlic and basil on top. The salad bar features 50 different homemade dishes including an Oreo fluff and piña colada dessert, potato salad, coleslaw and some super secret dishes that don’t even have a name.

Find it: 1520 Euclid Ave., Des Moines

Info: 515-243-3141; chicagospeakeasyrestaurant.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3unF_0g93bn9R00

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

A bone-in rib-eye, tomahawk, filet mignon and New York strip are just some of the choices at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in West Des Moines. Add roasted asparagus or creamed spinach on the side. On Tuesdays, a couple can split a 35-ounce tomahawk or 28-ounce bone-in New York strip and 6-ounce filet mignon for $135 with a starter, sides and dessert. Fleming's also offers a children's menu and gluten-free options.

Find it: Jordan Creek Town Center, 150 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy., West Des Moines

Info: 515-457-2916; flemingssteakhouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAaTX_0g93bn9R00

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

Since 1982, this Highland Park steakhouse has served Iowa beef in massive portions ranging from a 12-ounce sirloin to a 24-ounce version with teriyaki sauce. Frequent diners go for the 20-ounce rib-eye, and daring cooks can grill their own. Just as popular, the salad bar with varieties such as potato, pasta and broccoli. Brothers Joe and Will Kellogg bought the restaurant in 2015, but both worked at the steakhouse for years before purchasing it.

Find it: 1201 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines

Info: 515-262-1138; iowabeefsteakhouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtYIF_0g93bn9R00

Jesse’s Embers

That bacon-wrapped filet mignon is the most popular dish at Jesse’s Embers, but try the 16-ounce rib-eye at this stalwart on Ingersoll Avenue that’s been open since 1963. Marty Scarpino and Deena Edelstein took over ownership in 2007 after Scarpino worked at the steakhouse as a bartender for 30 years.

Find it: 3301 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines

Info: 515-255-6011; theoriginaljessesembers.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvXWC_0g93bn9R00

John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib

John Jaeger opened John & Nick's in Clive in 2009 with a roster of prime ribs that can be paired with scallops, shrimp or lobster, along with steaks aged for 21 days. Look for a black peppercorn-crusted rib-eye and steak de Burgo. The popular 60-item salad bar comes with every meal. Interesting fact, Nick is John's son.

Find it: 15970 Hickman Road, Clive

Info: 515-987-1151; johnandnicks.com

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

Since 2002, Johnny’s has served a menu of steaks, including what it calls the “Midwest’s best filet mignon,” a Parmesan-crusted New York strip and the bone-in rib-eye with optional toppings such as gorgonzola cheese, horseradish or balsamic sage mushrooms. Try one of the signature steaks including steak de Burgo served in a classic supper club setting. Johnny's offers gluten-free options as well.

Find it: 6800 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; 515-287-0847

6075 Mills Civic Pkwy., West Des Moines; 515-333-5665

550 Bass Pro Drive NW, Altoona; 515-957-9600

Info: johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com

Rube’s Steakhouse — Waukee

Glen Rubenbauer — better known as “Rube” — opened Rube’s in Montaur in 1973 and the steakhouse has gone on to open a second location in Waukee. Rube’s only sells steaks raised within 150 miles for diners to cook themselves on open-hearth grills at the restaurant. Options include a bacon-wrapped filet mignon or rib-eye, cowboy cut rib-eye, porterhouse or New York strip. Those who finish the three-pound Belly Buster Top Sirloin — a 3-pound cut of premium top sirloin — get a free T-shirt and picture on the wall of fame.

Find it: 3309 Ute Ave., Waukee

Info: 515-987-8237; rubessteakhouse-waukee.com

Trostel’s Greenbriar

Head to Trostel’s Greenbriar, which originally opened in 1987, for the gunpowder rib-eye, beef tenderloin Oscar or the slow-roasted prime rib. Naturally, steak de Burgo makes the menu here as well. Gluten-free options are noted on the menu. Every Wednesday features half-priced bottles of wine.

Find It: 5810 Merle Hay Road, Johnston

Info: 515-253-0124; greenbriartrostels.com

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook , Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are 12 of the best steakhouses in the Des Moines metro area for prime rib, steak de Burgo and more

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

