ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Monroe County's COVID cases up 22.5%; Indiana cases up 6.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNZ40_0g93bBnx00

New coronavirus cases increased 6.9% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 8,643 cases. The previous week had 8,082 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.15% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Monroe County reported 207 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 169 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 29,700 cases and 282 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clark County with 265 cases per 100,000 per week; Knox County with 224; and Newton County with 200. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,119 cases; Lake County, with 828 cases; and Hamilton County, with 461. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Clark, St. Joseph and Henry counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Hamilton County, with 461 cases from 527 a week earlier; in Marion County, with 1,119 cases from 1,181; and in Tippecanoe County, with 311 cases from 371.

In Indiana, 38 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 40 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,747,486 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,778 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 894
  • The week before that: 941
  • Four weeks ago: 811

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Related
953wiki.com

Indiana State Senator Calls on Gov. Holcomb to Suspend Gas Tax

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana State Senator has called on Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the state gas tax. Michael Griffin (D-Highland) made the request as gas prices have soured to over $5 per gallon nationwide. “While I am most appreciative of the Governor’s attention to inflation relief, I fear...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Monroe County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Monroe County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Monroe County, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Monroe County to distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests

Bloomington residents can now receive two free at-home COVID-19 tests per person from the Monroe County Health Department or the Monroe County Public Health Clinic, according to a press release from the health department. The health department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, and the...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer tells story to bridge disconnect

June 14, 2022 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Farmer, Indiana, News. Farmers continue to share their story about enhancing sustainability and productivity on the farm. East Central Indiana farmer Aaron Chalfant says his advice to other growers is, “you have to get uncomfortable. That’s the one thing I’ve learned through Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and Purdue University—you must be uncomfortable. They say the number one fear for a lot of people is public speaking. Put yourself out there and tell your story.”
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Health And Human Services#Johns Hopkins University
wdrb.com

Indiana utilities brace for possible rolling blackouts, Kentucky meeting demands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is kicking in with heat and humidity this week, and that puts a strain on the power grid to keep up with demand. Parts of Indiana could face rolling blackouts, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is an an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Richardson named 2022 Southwest Indiana Outstanding Preceptor

Southwest Indiana AHEC’s 2022 Outstanding Preceptor Award is presented to Dr. Jennifer Richardson, of JLR Family Practice in Jasper, Indiana. Richardson has been precepting Indiana University medical students during their third-year family medicine clerkships since 2016, and she typically precepts four to six students each academic year, according to Krista Kercher, Clinical Coordinator for Southwest Indiana AHEC.
JASPER, IN
95.3 MNC

Power outage update from Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews will. continue working overnight to restore power after record-breaking winds Monday night disrupted power to 40,700 customers. I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 customers in less than 24 hours, with more than 25,900 customers without service as of 9 p.m....
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper set to retire after 25 years

BREMEN, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper will retire Tuesday after 25 years. Master Trooper Detective Chad Sherwood, an Elkhart County native, began his career after being selected to attend the Indiana State Police 55th Recruit Academy and graduated in 1997. Sherwood worked at the Bremen District and...
wdrb.com

Expert: Indiana governor's proposed tax rebate could add fuel to inflation fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to give back about $1 billion to taxpayers to help battle inflation, but some experts are skeptical about the plan. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a plan that would give every Hoosier taxpayer about $225 in addition to the $125 they are already getting in automatic refunds, according to a press release from his office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy