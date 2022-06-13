Wicomico sheriff's deputy dies from injuries suffered in shooting in Pittsville on Sunday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Restaurants in West Ocean City, Maryland Loved by LocalsKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, MarylandKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Amazing Restaurants in Berlin, MarylandKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Five Things To Do in Berlin, MarylandKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Man accused of killing Maryland sheriff’s deputy during chase identified
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Authorities said a man accused of shooting and killing a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy Sunday during a chase should have been jailed at the time of the shooting, following an armed robbery conviction years earlier. Officials identified 20-year-old Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, of Delmar,...
Mechanicsville Woman Accused Of Sledgehammer Assault: Sheriff
A sledgehammer-wielding woman in Maryland is facing charges in St. Mary’s County after allegedly chasing and attacking her victim during a dispute, investigators said. Mechanicsville resident Beth Suzanna Gannon, 36, was arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into an alleged assault.
Dunkirk Murder suspect captured early Tuesday morning
UPDATE on June 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m.: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies located and apprehended murder suspect Terrence Kenneth Yancey, age 22, wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy […]
Bay Net
UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Lexington Park Crash Killing 15-Year-old
UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.
WMDT.com
Officials investigating video of 15-year-old holding up a pellet gun, while making racial remarks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Over 400 shares on Facebook and several comments later, a video went viral Tuesday evening, showing a Parkside High School student, who is also the son of Tonya Laird Lewis, a Wicomico County Board of Education member, held up a pellet gun while saying the words, “Shoot n-word for fun, you hear me?”
20-year-old accused of killing Maryland deputy denied bail
The 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a veteran sheriff's deputy was denied bail.
foxbaltimore.com
Why the man accused of killing a Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy was given probation
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Austin Davidson is now charged with the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hillard and is connected to a crime in Baltimore City. It was June 2019 when police said a 17-year-old Davidson was charged with robbing a Baltimore City McDonald's. Newly...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Two Pedestrians Are Struck By A Motorcycle; CCSO Investigating
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Two people were recently injured after a crash that took place in the Twin Beaches community. At approximately 4:21 p.m. on June 13, first responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 9200 block of Bay Avenue for a reported crash.
17-year-old dies after crashing into tree on the Eastern Shore
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore that left a 17-year-old boy dead.
Cecil County Sheriff Issues Alert For Dealer Wanted On Multiple Warrants
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to bring a wanted drug dealer to justice. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Lukas Lee Paxton, who has multiple active warrants out for his arrest for theft in the region. Paxton has...
WBOC
Wicomico Sheriff: Suspect in Deputy's Murder 'Should Not Have Been Out on the Streets'
SALISBURY, Md.- A man charged with murder in connection with late Sunday night's deadly shooting of a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy in Pittsville was a convicted armed robber who "should not have out on the streets," Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said at a Monday press conference. Wicomico County Deputy...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,472 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-32435. On June 6, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to the 11500 block of Ventura...
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In Shooting, Baltimore County Police Union Says
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union. “Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues,” the union said in a social media post. A short time ago, we received word that a Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff was injured in a shooting. Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues. #BackTheBlue, #BlueLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/6Rzc5u1rtp — Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 (@BaltoCoFOP4) June 13, 2022 The Town of Pittsville announced on its Facebook page on Sunday night that there had been a...
Calvert Police searching for homicide suspect
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@Calvertcountymd.gov or (410) […]
Man Busted With Cocaine, Heroin, Paraphernalia In Lexington Park: Sheriff
A man found asleep behind the wheel in Maryland is facing a host of charges after being busted with cocaine, heroin, and other drugs, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office announced. Lexington Park resident William Lamont Barnes, 39, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of multiple...
Wicomico Sheriff's Officer Shot (DEVELOPING)
A sheriff's office in Wicomico County was apparently shot in the head Sunday, June 11, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The gunman purportedly fled after shooting the officer on Gumboro Road at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Maryland Officer Reportedly Shot In The Head
Crews have responded to 7400 Block Gumboro Road in Pittsville for reports of an officer down. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot in the head and has been transported to Tidal Health Penisula Regional. Developing.
WBOC
Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
WBOC
Two Sought in Dover Home Invasion
DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning home invasion robbery. At around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a 53-year-old man who said he heard glass break at the rear of his home on the unit block of McKee Road. Unable to get up quickly due to a medical condition, the man's wife checked on the noise and was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. The male victim gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.
dsp.delaware.gov
Traffic Advisory- I 95 southbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision
Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on I-95 southbound in the area of the Christiana Rd overpass. As a result, three travel lanes will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
