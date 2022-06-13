Beloved Phoenix news anchor Javier Soto joins ABC 15. Here's why he left Arizona's Family

For those wondering where morning anchor Javier Soto went after leaving Arizona's Family stations in May, the answer is: not far.

Soto joins Katie Raml as co-anchor at ABC 15 in Phoenix during the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts starting Monday, June 13.

Soto replaces Steve Irvin , who retired in May, citing health reasons.

“First and foremost, it’s an amazing opportunity,” Soto told The Arizona Republic. “As far as news agencies go, in my opinion, ABC 15 has always been at the top. It’s a news organization that receives national awards, national prestigious recognition. This is why you work so hard, for these opportunities.

“At the same time, we just weren’t seeing eye to eye on my future at Channel 3. As everything kind of fell into place and life came about, it was a no-brainer to move to the next step in my career, which was forward.”

The Arizona’s Family stations, composed of Channels 3 and 5, are both owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television.

ABC 15 is pairing Javier Soto with Katie Raml

“Javier is a solid journalist with a passion for storytelling,” Mitch Jacob, the news director at ABC 15 , said in a statement. “He understands the needs of Arizona and will hit the ground running day one in the newsroom. Javier is a wonderful addition to ABC 15.”

Soto’s was one of many recent high-profile departures from Arizona’s Family. These include the firing of Kris Pickel in April, and popular anchor Brandon Lee leaving in 2021 .

Soto had worked at the Arizona’s Family stations since 2004. Now he will be paired with Raml, who earlier this year celebrated 20 years at ABC 15 .

“I have been friends with Javier for more than a decade,” Raml said in a statement. “He is deeply committed to this community. He represents the values of ABC 15. I am energized to now work alongside him every day.”

