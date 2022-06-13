ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Beloved Phoenix news anchor Javier Soto joins ABC 15. Here's why he left Arizona's Family

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

For those wondering where morning anchor Javier Soto went after leaving Arizona's Family stations in May, the answer is: not far.

Soto joins Katie Raml as co-anchor at ABC 15 in Phoenix during the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts starting Monday, June 13.

Soto replaces Steve Irvin , who retired in May, citing health reasons.

“First and foremost, it’s an amazing opportunity,” Soto told The Arizona Republic. “As far as news agencies go, in my opinion, ABC 15 has always been at the top. It’s a news organization that receives national awards, national prestigious recognition. This is why you work so hard, for these opportunities.

“At the same time, we just weren’t seeing eye to eye on my future at Channel 3. As everything kind of fell into place and life came about, it was a no-brainer to move to the next step in my career, which was forward.”

The Arizona’s Family stations, composed of Channels 3 and 5, are both owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television.

Saying goodbye: Why ABC 15's Steve Irvin is signing off after 20 years

ABC 15 is pairing Javier Soto with Katie Raml

“Javier is a solid journalist with a passion for storytelling,” Mitch Jacob, the news director at ABC 15 , said in a statement. “He understands the needs of Arizona and will hit the ground running day one in the newsroom. Javier is a wonderful addition to ABC 15.”

Soto’s was one of many recent high-profile departures from Arizona’s Family. These include the firing of Kris Pickel in April, and popular anchor Brandon Lee leaving in 2021 .

Soto had worked at the Arizona’s Family stations since 2004. Now he will be paired with Raml, who earlier this year celebrated 20 years at ABC 15 .

“I have been friends with Javier for more than a decade,” Raml said in a statement. “He is deeply committed to this community. He represents the values of ABC 15. I am energized to now work alongside him every day.”

Long run: How cross training shaped ABC 15's Katie Raml's career

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com . Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm . Twitter: @goodyk . Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter .

Subscribe to azcentral.com today . What are you waiting for?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Beloved Phoenix news anchor Javier Soto joins ABC 15. Here's why he left Arizona's Family

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why developer sees Phoenix as next land of opportunity

Soon, Belgravia Group will share a home with many more of Chicago’s bests, including Cubs Spring Training, Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s Pizza. Our Chicago-based development group chose Phoenix for our very first out-of-market development — Portico, located at the 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. Portico will be a community of luxury condominiums, scheduled to open in 2023 with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom options ranging from $540,000 to $1.7 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

16 Things To Do in the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. June 14-19 The United States government ordered nearly 40 planes to land at an airport in a small town located in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador during the week after the attacks on September 11, 2001. This award-winning musical, featuring songs and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, shares how the citizens took the passengers in and made them part of the community. Call for times and ticket prices. Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, (480) 965-3434,asugammage.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Veterinarian killed in west Phoenix crash remembered

ADOT officials say since 2018, thermal cameras have detected more than 250 wrong-way drivers. Now, they're hoping to install more cameras along Valley freeways. A credit union CFO is recommending Arizonans quickly pay off as much debt as possible and save at least six months worth of cash following the hike.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

People Keep Defacing Kari Lake Signs

Kari Lake, the former TV news anchor turned polarizing far-right candidate for Arizona governor, has spent the last year of her campaign capitalizing on her relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump gave Lake a glowing endorsement for governor last year. The two have appeared together frequently — at Trump's...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
12news.com

Candidates for Arizona governor will debate on these dates

PHOENIX — With Arizona’s primary election coming up, the leading candidates for the state’s biggest races will square off for a round of debates. The debates include candidates running for the state’s highest elected office: governor. The 2022 primary will be held on Tuesday, August 2,...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans want to make it a crime to take minors to drag shows

PHOENIX -- Saying it promotes "sexual perversion,'' Arizona Republican state senators are crafting legislation to make it a crime for parents to let a minor attend "drag shows.''. And they definitely could not participate. The move follows reports of a drag show last month at Tucson Magnet High School. A...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These Ariz. Chefs Just Snagged James Beard Awards

Arizona-based Chef Chris Bianco and Baker Don Guerra have both won coveted James Beard Awards. Bianco, who headlines Tratto, Pane Bianco and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, accepted this year’s award for “Outstanding Restaurateur.” This marks Bianco’s second James Beard accolade after winning “Best Chef — Southwest” in 2003. Guerra won “Outstanding Baker” this year for his Tucson bakery, Barrio Bread.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Republic#Channel 3#Gray Television#Abc 15
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Arizonans Receive Coveted James Beard Award

The James Beard Foundation recently announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award winners during the live James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony. Two Arizona chefs have been recognized for their skills and taken home the coveted award. Outstanding Restaurateur – Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

3 high-profile Arizonans recovering from COVID. All of them were vaccinated

PHOENIX — Three high-profile Arizonans each independently announced on Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19 Gov. Doug Ducey, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and Cindy McCain all said they had the virus. None of them are reporting severe symptoms. All three reported that they had been vaccinated before.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
12news.com

Everything you didn't want to know about those creepy monsoon-season beetles

Moisture is in the air this monsoon season and apparently love too... at least for the Palo Verde beetle. If you've been in the Valley for a monsoon season or two, then you've probably wondered, "What the heck is that?" (and screamed) after coming face-to-mandible with one of those scary, big black or brown beetles that look like large cockroaches.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
12 News

Woman's death at Scottsdale spa ruled 'accidental'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The death of a woman in her 50s who died last week after being unresponsive in a tub at a Scottsdale spa has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to the medical examiner's office. The Scottsdale...
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

How and windy Monday ahead for Arizona

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy