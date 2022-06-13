ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MI

1 dead after vehicle enters St. Clair River

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

A 59-year-old Clinton Township man was pronounced dead after his vehicle entered the St. Clair River Sunday evening.

St. Clair Police Chief Tim Raker said a 911 call was made to report the incident by The Voyageur restaurant, 525 S Riverside Ave., at 7:22 p.m.

The county sheriff dive team was notified and had divers in the water and the driver out by 8:05 p.m.

Raker said the man was taken to Ascension River District hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine cause of death.

Raker said surveillance video showed the vehicle driving down Clinton Avenue before entering the parking lot and continuing into the river.

The investigation is ongoing.

The St. Clair police and fire departments, county marine division and dive team, Tri-Hospital EMS and Marine City Fire all responded to the scene.

Contact Liz Shepard at lshepard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 1 dead after vehicle enters St. Clair River

