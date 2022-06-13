ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United 'Considering Alternatives' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Dong

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUL6u_0g93b3pO00

Manchester United are considering alternatives for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

Manchester United are considering alternatives for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

The 25 year old has been heavily linked with the Red Devils since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in Manchester, who worked with him for several years at Ajax before making his switch to Spain.

With the ongoing financial problems at the Camp Nou, they may be forced to sell one of their most valuable assets.

A deal is said to be close by some, but the MEN report that the two are some way apart in their valuation of De Jong, despite the player accepting that he may need to leave this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United won't overpay for the midfielder, they say, with sources allegedly suggesting the Catalan giants could want up to 100m Euros.

According to the article, United are considering alternatives to the player should the transfer not go through, with football director John Murtough close to the deal.

The playmaker played 46 games for the club last season, scoring four and assisting five in the process.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'More than a team-mate': Cristiano Ronaldo pays glowing tribute to 'brother' Marcelo as Real Madrid's most decorated player ever prepares to leave the Bernabeu after 15 years and 25 trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his 'brother' Marcelo who will leave Real Madrid this summer after 15 years at the club. Marcelo, who on Monday held an emotional press conference alongside club president Florentino Perez formally signifying his departure, will leave Real Madrid its most decorated ever player. The...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frenkie De Jong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Red Devils#Men#Imago#Catalan
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Interested In Porto Midfielder Vitinha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha as reports from Portugal suggest that the player could leave the club as soon as possible. United are looking to add depth and quality to their midfield and have prioritised the signing of Frenkie De Jong in accordance with Erik Ten Hag’s desires.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Gambling logos in half of children's sections of club programmes - study

Gambling sponsors feature in more than half of children's sections in football club programmes, says a new study. The study looked at programmes for 44 Premier League and Championship teams over three periods spanning 18 months. It found 56.8% of dedicated children's sections contained incidences of gambling marketing such as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report. United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Tempted To Hijack Manchester United's Move For Frenkie De Jong

Pep Guardiola could be set to go to his old club Barcelona for another massive transfer this summer and if he does it will really upset the red side of Manchester. Manchester United have had a big clear-out already this summer with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, and of course Paul Pogba all leaving the club on free deals due to their respective contracts being up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Phillips, De Jong, Richarlison, Nkunku, Botman, Leno, Heaton, Choudhury

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required) Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News)
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
830
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy