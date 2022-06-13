Report: Manchester United 'Considering Alternatives' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Dong

Manchester United are considering alternatives for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

The 25 year old has been heavily linked with the Red Devils since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in Manchester, who worked with him for several years at Ajax before making his switch to Spain.

With the ongoing financial problems at the Camp Nou, they may be forced to sell one of their most valuable assets.

A deal is said to be close by some, but the MEN report that the two are some way apart in their valuation of De Jong, despite the player accepting that he may need to leave this summer.

United won't overpay for the midfielder, they say, with sources allegedly suggesting the Catalan giants could want up to 100m Euros.

According to the article, United are considering alternatives to the player should the transfer not go through, with football director John Murtough close to the deal.

The playmaker played 46 games for the club last season, scoring four and assisting five in the process.

