Bossier City, LA

Parkway goes old school to find new baseball coach in Brian Harvey

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago

Parkway reacted quickly and stayed in-house to find a baseball coach to replace Sham Gabehart who recently opted to return to Baton Rouge to be closer to his children.

Athletic director Coy Brotherton and principal Jeremiah Williams have promoted assistant coach Brian Harvey, a veteran coach and native of Bossier City, to the position. Previously the coach at North Caddo, Southwood and Bossier High, Harvey was an assistant coach at Southwood for one season before joining Gabehart’s staff last year.

“We had a brand new coaching staff last season so the administration thought it was important to have consistency within the baseball staff and we didn’t want to lose anyone,” Brotherton said. “Coach Harvey is a very hard worker with a lot of baseball knowledge and head coaching experience. And he has a great relationship with the coaches, players and parents.”

Assistant coaches Jordan Shaffer and Jaxon Clark are expected to remain with the team. Harvey and his staff helped the Panthers to a 23-15 overall mark and a co-District 1-5A title at 10-4, while advancing to the second round of the LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Senior LSU commitment Trenton Lape and senior UL Lafayette commitment Brandon Levy are expected to be back in the pitching rotation after recovering from arm surgery.

A Bossier High graduate who played collegiately at BPCC and LSUS, Harvey has spent the past 20 years coaching and teaching in the Caddo and Bossier parish systems.

FIELD DEDICATED: Parkway pays tribute; baseball field gets new name

ALL-CITY BASEBALL: The Times All-City baseball team

“I’m super excited that Mr. Williams is allowing me to take over this program,” Harvey said. “We’re looking to build on the success that we’ve had and hoping we are healthy again. We have a few holes to build, but we should be pretty good in getting Lape and Levy back.”

Two of the holes were left by centerfielder and two-hole hitter Tanner Kirkland and catcher Cameron Finks.

“Tanner was our sparkplug and we were as good as he was,” Harvey said. “And Finks had a lot of ability behind the plate. Fortunately, we have Zack Schoenborn to step in there.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

westcentralsbest.com

Charges upgraded in Shreveport Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
News Radio 710 KEEL

How to Make New Friends in Shreveport

Let's start this out by saying this is satire. Please don't take this for anything serious. I'm just having a little fun. If you are looking to make some new friends in Shreveport, I have an idea that worked for me. I have a large crew of great friends. They...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

10 Years Ago: The Queensborough Alligator

Even in Louisiana, you don't see an alligator every day. Maybe if you live in a bayou somewhere and take a pirogue to work, but for most people it's not normal. Especially in Shreveport. But 10 years ago, the residents in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood had quite an evening when a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD, FBI to hold conference on Shamia Little investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and the New Orleans branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be holding a joint press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the Shamia Little investigation. The press conference will be held at the Shreveport police headquarters at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
