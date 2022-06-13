ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Project to restore Deer Creek salmon habitat that began in 1996 enters its final phase

By Adam Duvernay, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

A successful salmon habitat restoration project on a McKenzie River tributary is beginning its final phase.

Since 2016, the U.S. Forest Service and the McKenzie Watershed Council have worked to revitalize a stretch of Deer Creek so it can support salmon as it once did.

The project requires using heavy machinery to pull down large trees into the creek to foster better spawning habitat, which will temporarily make some nearby areas inaccessible.

McKenzie River Watershed Council described the tributary that flows into the upper McKenzie River downstream of Olallie Campground near river mile 80 as "significantly degraded" before the project began. Large pieces of wood had been removed, berms had been built to channel the creek and the stream bed consisted of large cobble and boulders with little of the gravel and deep pools salmon need to spawn.

"A lot of our streams have been impacted from a variety of practices, whether that was stream cleaning because they thought having wood in the stream was impacting fish passage or manmade berms to dry out areas to have logging roads," Watershed Council Restoration Program Manager Jennifer Weber said. "You end up with a very narrow, channelized system with a lot of energy acting like a firehose pushing out that finer sediments needed for habitat."

Phases of work

The restoration work so far has been done in three phases, Weber said.

In 2016, contractors removed 10,000 cubic yards of berms and fill from the project area and used it to match the elevation portions of the channel with the surrounding valley bottom to improve hydrological connectivity.

In 2017, contractors pulled 16 stream-side trees into a nearly half-mile section of Deer Creek to further improve the habitat.

New mapping technology became available after the original work was done, which allowed crews to return in more recent years to more thoroughly treat the area.

"After we did that original work in 2016, in 2019 we actually went back and used that tool," Weber said. "Each year we've been able to go back in and re-treat those areas to bring them up to where the target should have been."

In 2020, the project benefited from a partnership with the Eugene Water and Electric Board, which was building a power line corridor nearby. More than 1,000 large trees were harvested from the corridor and used in the project.

After harvest, 17,000 cubic yards of berms and fill material were removed from the valley bottom and redistributed to adjacent fill areas. Contractors then placed more than 900 pieces of large wood throughout the project area.

In 2021, contractors removed and redistributed 20,000 cubic yards of berms to fill incised portions of Deer Creek to elevations matching surrounding valley bottom before then placing 525 pieces of large wood in the project area.

'If you build it, they will come'

Weber said there are already successes.

High winter flows have deposited gravel around logjams and over the floodplain. Multiple channels and deep pools have formed. Beaver and vegetation are flourishing around the site.

During fall 2017, spring Chinook salmon were seen spawning in Deer Creek for the first time since the early 1990s.

"If you build it, they will come," Weber said.

Read more: Chinook salmon return from Pacific Ocean to find part of the Oregon's McKenzie River restored

The project's fourth and final phase covers the last quarter mile of the creek where it reaches the McKenzie River.

The area, visible from the McKenzie River Trail footbridge over Deer Creek and from various locations along Deer Creek Road, will be closed between June 13 and July 22, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. The closure covers about 1.5 miles of Forest Road 2654 (Deer Creek) from the junction of Highway 126 north on Road 2654 to Road 2655. The closure includes both sides of the road along that stretch.

The news release said visitors to the area may notice a high level of sediment in Deer Creek and the McKenzie River downstream of the waterways' junction. High sediment levels are expected to decrease once the work is completed.

The McKenzie River Trail, closed since the 2021 Knoll Fire burned about two miles of it, will open again once the habitat restoration project is completed, according to the Forest Service news release. One mile of the trail will be repaired by volunteers, and the other will be restored using equipment from the Deer Creek restoration project.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com . Follow on Twitter @ DuvernayOR

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Project to restore Deer Creek salmon habitat that began in 1996 enters its final phase

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newslincolncounty.com

Oregon Coast Fishermen are rolling up their sleeves to stop the construction of huge offshore windmills

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Crater Lake’s North Entrance Road is open

After delays caused by late season heavy snow, the North Entrance Road at Crater Lake National Park is open. Opening the North Entrance is significant because it allows park visitors to either enter the park from the north or from the South Entrance near Mazama Village off Highway 62. The North Entrance provides connections with Highway 97 north towards Bend and with Highway 138, which connects with Diamond Lake and Roseburg.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Creek#Salmon#Habitat Restoration#Pacific#The U S Forest Service#River Watershed Council
kezi.com

New traffic light coming to Coburg Road and Elysium Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new traffic light is coming to the intersection of Coburg Road and Elysium Avenue. Officials said that because of new upscale development coming to Coburg Road, a new traffic light is needed to make room for the predicted uptick in traffic in the area and for the safety of pedestrians.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Why there will be a TON of emergency vehicles in Harrisburg on Thursday

Emergency vehicles and first responders fill downtown Harrisburg to respond to a simulated hazardous material spill on Thursday, June 16. Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911 about the training to avoid inundating emergency dispatchers with calls. Organizers will set aside a public viewing area in...
HARRISBURG, OR
kezi.com

Veneta woman speaks out about run-in with poisonous hemlock

VENETA, Ore. -- A Veneta woman is speaking out after a deadly run-in with a very dangerous plant called poison hemlock. it led to a heartbreaking loss for Stacy Soverns, who said their family cat died after lying in the toxic plant. "It very slowly paralyzed the animal. It started...
VENETA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
nbc16.com

Traffic congestion expected Monday as 30K people attend U of O graduation

EUGENE, Ore. — 30,000 people are expected to be at the University of Oregon’s commencement Monday (June 13). For the first time since the pandemic began, the 146th commencement ceremony will be held in-person at 9 a.m. at Autzen Stadium. Graduates from the 2022, 2021 and 2020 classes...
kcfmradio.com

Surfer Identified as Florence Man – Accident Closes Bridge – Seniors Parade

Authorities identified 31 year old Stefen Ray Nutter of Florence as that of the deceased person who was located Thursday in the ocean north of Florence. Nutter was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from a surfing trip in the area. At this time there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity contributing to his death.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

As Eugene site for unhoused people continues to grow, so does hope

33-year-old Elizabeth Deffenbaugh wanted off the cold, damp streets of Eugene. Unable to meet renter qualifications and contending with disabilities and PTSD, she spent several years living in a tent near a dog park. “It’s just kind of been an ongoing issue in my life since childhood,” she told KLCC....
EUGENE, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

One dead after head-on crash on Jasper Lowell Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - One person is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday evening, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37000 block of Jasper Lowell Road. Initial investigation reveals that a...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Services scheduled for former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner

Former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner will be honored during a memorial service Tuesday, June 14. Turner died last month after a lengthy career in law enforcement. In addition to serving as the Lane County Sheriff, Turner also worked for the Eugene Police Department and the Florence Police Department. Turner stepped down from him job as Florence Police Chief shortly before his death.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Florence casino raises its minimum wage ahead of state wage increase

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Three Rivers Casino is looking to meet the rising cost of living and attract potential employees by increasing its minimum wage to $14 an hour. In May, the casino gave out cost-of-living raises to current employees and updated their policies for merit increases for employees, including those who earn tips. Casino staff said that the rising costs of gas, housing and food are hitting the coastal areas just as hard as the rest of the state.
FLORENCE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy