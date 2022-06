Beloved dive bars often share some overlapping characteristics—sticky floors, cheap drinks, windowless rooms, unchanging decor, decades of history—but each one feels unique in its own right. They’re where you go for a sense of the familiar, a fixture in your town that stands the test of time in an ever-changing landscape of high-rise developments and freshly-painted parking lots. Beloved dive bars have a crowd of regulars that bitch about drink prices going up a quarter or a digital jukebox getting installed; after all, it’s really the people who make any place special. And it’s never easy to say goodbye.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO