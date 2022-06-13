What to know, how to watch Monday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing on the Capitol attack investigation

Monday will mark the second public hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in 2021. In a series of hearings, the House Select Committee is publicly presenting the findings of their 11-month investigation into the insurrection.

The committee, which held its first televised hearing Thursday, will meet three times this week to present more evidence: On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Additional hearings have not yet been scheduled.

800 people around the country have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack, including eight Wisconsin men.

Here's how to watch Monday's hearing, what could be revealed and Wisconsin's ties to the incident.

What time does Monday's hearing start?

9 a.m. CT

Ways to watch Monday's hearing

USA TODAY: Live-streaming the hearings on its website and YouTube.

The January 6th Committee's YouTube: youtube.com/c/January6thCmte

ABC: ABC News Live will carry the hearing. According to a CNN Business report, ABC is planning to preempt regular programming for special reports about the hearing.

CBS: The hearing can be watched on these Wisconsin TV stations: Green Bay WFRV, La Crosse WKBT, Madison WISC, Milwaukee WDJT and Wausau WSAW, according to a CBS News report. It can also be streamed online in the media player at the top of this article.

NBC: The hearing can be streamed online at NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and CNBC.com. According to a CNN Business report, NBC is planning to preempt regular programming for special reports about the hearing.

PBS: The PBS NewsHour will carry the hearings live with reporting and analysis. They will also stream it online.

C-Span: The hearing will be broadcasted on C-Span, C-SPAN.org and C-Span Radio.

The focus of Monday's hearing

Though there's still much unknown about what the hearings may reveal, Monday's hearing will focus on former President Donald Trump's knowing he had lost the election, but despite that, he engaged in a "massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. said in a USA Today report.

Who's expected to testify

According to an Associated Press report:

The committee announced that former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing Monday that focuses on Trump’s effort to spread his lies about a stolen election. Stepien was subpoenaed for his public testimony.

Monday’s witness list also includes BJay Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan. 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a “never-Trumper”; Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News; noted Washington elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner in Philadelphia.

Wisconsin connections to the attack